A Latina New Mexico anti-abortion advocate and member of the Navajo Nation announced Wednesday that she is running for U.S. Senate as a Republican.
Elisa Martinez, founder of New Mexico Alliance for Life, announced her bid for Senate in a news release.
She will run against U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat, for an open U.S. Senate seat after New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall retires at the end of next year, when his term concludes.
Martinez grew up in Gallup.
“The only time in the last decade NM Republicans were successful in a statewide election was with a Latina woman at the top of the ticket,” her campaign said.
Martinez will advocate for “traditional New Mexican issues in a way that reaches across party lines,” according to her campaign, which planned a public announcement Wednesday at Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque.
