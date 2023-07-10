At 11 years old, Marcos Damian Vigil stands 3-foot-4.

But it’s not his height that matters. It’s his heart.

On Saturday, the Española boy, who underwent a multiple-organ transplant at age 10 months, raised nearly $1,000 on his 11th “transplantiversary” in appreciation of his organ donor. And donations to his fundraiser are still coming in.

Marcos Damian Vigil holds a sign at his “transplantiversary” fundraiser last weekend. The donations raised nearly $1,000 for New Mexico Donor Services.
Marcos Damian Vigil talks to his mother Saturday, July 8, 2023, at a "transplantiversary" party in honor of his organ donor. The Española boy underwent a multiple-organ transplant at 10 months old and chose to celebrate with a donation party, raising nearly $1,000 in honor of his donor.
Vanessa Tapia hugs her children, Trinity Vigil, 4, and Marcos Damian Vigil, 11, at a donation party on July 8, 2023, at Violet Crown Cinema in Santa Fe. Marcos underwent a multiple-organ transplant at 10 months old and threw a donation party to thank his donor, raising nearly $1,000.

