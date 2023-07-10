At 11 years old, Marcos Damian Vigil stands 3-foot-4.
But it’s not his height that matters. It’s his heart.
On Saturday, the Española boy, who underwent a multiple-organ transplant at age 10 months, raised nearly $1,000 on his 11th “transplantiversary” in appreciation of his organ donor. And donations to his fundraiser are still coming in.
Marcos never knew the baby who donated the bowel, liver and pancreas that saved his life. He doesn’t even know if his donor was a boy or girl. But he’s willing to give back as a way of thanking the person who afforded him life, he said.
“I kept reminding my parents, by sending them text messages saying, ‘There are this many days until our transplantiversary,’ ” he said. “My mom asked me what I wanted to do. Did I want to have a party, stay home and celebrate or set up a donation? I chose donation.”
The money raised from Marcos’ party at the Violet Crown Cinema in Santa Fe and online at donatelifenm.org will be used for a donor memorial party at the end of the year, said Celina Espinoza, a spokesperson for New Mexico Donor Services. The Albuquerque-based not-for-profit donor agency assists in uniting organ donors with receivers, she said.
“It’s a commemorative celebration to say ‘thank you’ to the donor families,” she added.
The tightly woven family of Marcos’ mother, grandparents, a great-grandmother, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins came to support him on the patio of the Railyard movie theater, where balloons, handmade art and donated items were for sale or raffle.
Although Marcos’ mother, Vanessa Tapia, had a normal pregnancy, he was born with gastroschisis, a condition in which intestines and other organs develop outside the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate one in every 2,000 babies in the U.S. are born each year with gastroschisis.
“Usually they can put them back in really quickly,” Tapia said. “For Marcos, that wasn’t the case. His bowel had dilated and eventually perforated.”
Liver issues developed from medications used to sustain him, she said.
Tapia and her husband, Steven Vigil, traveled to Aurora, Colo., for treatment but were told nothing could be done.
“They basically told us to bring him home and enjoy the rest of the time we had with him,” Tapia said. “His father and I couldn’t deal with it. We couldn’t accept it.”
Fate stepped in.
“There was a doctor there in Colorado, doing rounds,” Tapia said. “He was from Nebraska, and he said, ‘You have to come to Nebraska to see the doctors there.’ ”
With nothing to lose, the family headed to Omaha.
“They tried to do a surgery, and it failed. So, we listed Marcos for transplant, and at 10 months old he received his small bowel, liver and pancreas,” his mother said.
More challenges were to come.
Marcos appears as any boy his age, taunting his sisters at his party and pleading with his mother to skip school on his upcoming birthday, Sept. 20. But inside, he said he feels differently than others.
“I don’t run a lot,” he said. “And I have [food] allergies.”
Vigil said he and his wife are hyper vigilant about Marcos’ health because he cannot weather the normal childhood illnesses from which most children recover unharmed. When he was 2, he developed a common cold that landed him on a ventilator, and he’s been in and out of the hospital for most of his young life, his mother said.
“He’s the biggest miracle ever,” said his great-grandmother, Nellie Corriz, who attended the transplantiversary party. “He scared the heck out of us several times. We thought he wouldn’t make it.”
Marcos offered a quick retort.
“But I’m back, baby. I’m back from the dead,” he said, giggling.
Although his body has never shown signs of rejecting the organs, Marcos must remain on anti-rejection drugs for life, said his father, who remained home from the party with an illness.
“Transplant is not a cure,” his mother said. “It’s a trade. So you’re trading a bunch of illnesses for others. We have to really look out who we have him around and what we’re doing.”
Mary Corriz-Tapia described her grandson as a “spitfire.”
“He’s so much like his momma. They’re full of energy and full of love,” she said. “He doesn’t let things get him down.”
And although Marcos said he doesn’t like school, Corriz-Tapia said her grandson is a wizard. “He was in the hospital so much that technology became his good friend,” she said.
At home, Marcos said he gets no special treatment. His mother makes him do his homework and chores, feeding the dogs and cleaning the bathroom — a task his 14-year old sister, Evanissa Martinez, challenged at the party.
“This dude does not clean the bathroom. I do it, “ Evanissa said, laughing. “The low down is that this kid lays on the floor and plays video games all day.”
The pair are the typical siblings, she said.
“He’s the annoying little brother, and I’m bossy big sister,” she said. Still, Evanissa spent her days crafting worry stones and creating paintings, key chains and necklaces to be sold at her little brother’s party.
Espinoza said 85 people in the state donated their organs in 2022 and from that number, 203 lives were saved.
“One person can save up to eight lives,” she said, adding that lungs, livers and kidneys can be transplanted into two recipients. Donors also contribute corneas, bone, skin, valves and tendons, she said.
Specialists can transplant livers and pancreases at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque and at the University of New Mexico Hospital, Espinoza said, so organs such as hearts, lungs and livers are sent out of state.
Organ transplants normally extend lives 10 to 15 years, she said, “but we’ve seen people go much longer with a healthy lifestyle and taking care of themselves.”
Espinoza said her agency facilitates meetings between recipients and donor families. The process begins with a letter, which New Mexico Donor Services delivers, she said.
“We help guide them through the happiness and grief that goes along with it,” she said. “I feel like the donor hero families find a lot of solace and peace in knowing their loved one helped to save a life.”
For Marcos, a meeting with his donor’s family hasn’t happened yet.
He offers some advice for other children in his shoes.
“Be safe. Don’t get into any shenanigans such as fights or run a lot,” he said.
Vigil said kindness is simply his son’s nature.
“He loves life. He loves what life has to offer,” Vigil said. “It’s always an adventure with him. “Marcos has always been my biggest hero. He’s persevered every type of complication, every setback. He’s a big inspiration to a lot of people.”