New Mexico has made strides in increasing voter turnout, expanding access to the polls and ensuring voter integrity, officials and advocates told members of Congress on Monday.
But they said the state still faces challenges in maintaining fair voting practices.
Chief among the concerns: the potential for voter intimidation tactics and the spread of false information to discourage people from going to the polls.
“That is the biggest battle of our generation,” said U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat.
She was one of several U.S. House members who took part in an elections subcommittee field hearing at the state Capitol.
She and fellow Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico attended the hearing and called for changes to Senate filibuster rules that have been instrumental in blocking voting rights legislation in Washington.
In January, Senate Democrats fell short of the 60 votes needed to push past a Republican filibuster of the House-approved Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, which would make Election Day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots, and enable the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes.
The issue of voter rights has been at the front and center of national politics following the 2020 presidential election, in which then-President Donald Trump and his supporters alleged the election results putting Joe Biden ahead were fraudulent.
Monday’s hearing, which included testimony from New Mexico-based voter advocacy groups and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, addressed ways to improve voter access to the polls, especially on tribal lands.
Native American residents have a number of Election Day obstacles, said Ahtza Dawn Chavez, executive director of the nonprofit Native American Voters Alliance Education Project. She listed “geographical isolation, poor or nonexistent roads, technological problems, homelessness” and nontraditional mailing addresses — as well as discrimination.
She urged congressional leaders to help alleviate these problems and to clarify and strengthen election laws to help voters in tribal communities.
Toulouse Oliver asked subcommittee members to help increase funding for the Secretary of State’s Office to improve election cybersecurity and security at polling sites.
She also cited some of the initiatives the state has taken to improve voter access and participation: online voter registration, same-day voter registration and allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote if they will turn 18 before the next general election.
Two recent efforts to strengthen voter rights in the state failed during this year’s regular legislative session. One of the bills would have restored felons’ right to vote upon their release, allowed voters to receive an absentee ballot for every election without having to request one each time and would have allowed New Mexicans without a state-issued identification to register to vote online with a Social Security number. It also would have allowed 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.
When it comes to the spread of election misinformation, Toulouse Oliver told the congressional subcommittee more can be done at the federal level “to collectively figure out how to make sure these lies are not tolerated and they do not continue to propagate. That is the most dangerous piece of what we are dealing with here.”
Heather Ferguson, executive director of the nonprofit Common Cause New Mexico, spoke of an October 2020 incident her organization investigated in which a caravan of vehicles blocked access to early voting polling sites in Albuquerque. She said similar reports emerged in Farmington and Santa Fe.
“We can anticipate more,” Ferguson said, adding, “We need greater protection, specific criminal legislation that will make it a crime.”
Monday’s hearing was chaired by U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat from North Carolina, who spoke of voter suppression tactics dating to at least the 1960s.
Only Democratic members of the subcommittee participated in the hearing. Toulouse Oliver and Leger Fernández both said Republican members were invited but declined.
Butterfield offered to allow Republican members to weigh in on the hearing virtually, but that wasn’t enough for one New Mexico woman in the audience, who stood up to protest the lack of Republican input.
Marcie May of Albuquerque said as a poll challenger she had concerns about voter intimidation and election fraud that could hurt Republicans. She said she worries the state might eliminate poll challenger positions and argued Democrats are making an issue out of it because they “know people don’t like their failed policies.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
