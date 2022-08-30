The case had all the makings of a big-screen legal thriller, and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham decided to publicize it.

Her press secretary distributed a news release highlighting Lujan Grisham granting clemency to a former drug trafficker who escaped from a suspected serial killer. The chilling story generated headlines for the governor, who’s in the midst of a reelection campaign.

Aside from the morsel about a woman eluding a killer, then turning her life around, there wasn’t much news in Lujan Grisham’s news release. The governor’s announcement didn’t even identify the other five people to whom she granted clemency.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

