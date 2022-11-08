110822_JG_Voters3.jpg

Pete Romero walks with his dog, Loca, to submit his ballot after voting at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds polling station on November 8, 2022.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

AP calls CD1, CD3 races for Democrats

9:15 p.m.: The Associated Press is calling the race in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District for incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.

With 150,178 votes counted as of about 9:15 p.m., Leger Fernandez had 55 percent of the vote, compared to 45 percent for Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson.

110822_JG_Fernandez1.jpg

Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez campaigns with her supporters for re-election outside of Santa Fe County Fairgrounds polling station on November 8, 2022.
110822-Ronchetti04-rgb.jpg

Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti smiles while waiting in line with his family before casting his vote at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque on Election day.

Popular in the Community