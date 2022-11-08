AP calls CD1, CD3 races for Democrats
9:15 p.m.: The Associated Press is calling the race in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District for incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.
With 150,178 votes counted as of about 9:15 p.m., Leger Fernandez had 55 percent of the vote, compared to 45 percent for Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson.
While the longtime Democratic district still has a Democratic majority in its current configuration — according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project’s analysis, it has given Democratic candidates almost 63 percent of the vote on average in recent statewide elections — it was redrawn last year to include some more Republican areas.
“In Congress, Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez has been a fierce fighter for the residents of New Mexico’s Third Congressional District — securing a historic $2 billion to protect the victims of New Mexico’s largest wildfire," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee head U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said in a statement shortly after the call. "From holding the federal government accountable to bringing investments to her district and spearheading job creation for New Mexico, Rep. Leger Fernandez is the fighter New Mexico families deserve. A daughter of rural New Mexico, she offers her constituents a powerful and authentic voice in Washington. We congratulate her on her well-deserved re-election.”
The AP has also called the 1st Congressional District race for incumbent Melanie Stansbury, who was defending her seat against Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes.
Enthusiasm building in Democratic Party election night headquarters
A steady stream of people started to fill a giant ballroom at The Clyde Hotel in downtown Albuquerque where the Democratic Party of New Mexico is holding its election night watch party.
While such speakers as party Chairwoman Jessica Velasquez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller started to address the crowd, their speeches were drowned out by the noise of people in the audience who continued to mingle as they spoke.
"Hello, hello, hello," Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard said enthusiastically when she took the stage.
"I was going to say, 'Hello, Democrats,' but I invited a few Republicans that voted for me," she quipped.
"Tonight is a night for us to celebrate, ladies and gentlemen," Garcia Richard added. "Think about all your hard work. You never knew how it was going to turn out. Tonight, you will find out."
Dems still up statewide but some legislative races tight
8:59 p.m.: With 442,497 votes counted as of about 8:50 p.m., Democrats were still ahead in every statewide race. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was holding onto a 54-44 lead over Republican Mark Ronchetti, while Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver led Republican challenger Audrey Trujillo 57-41. The constitutional amendments and bond questions were all on track to pass by big margins, including Constitutional Amendment 1, which would boost funding for schools and early childhood education and which was up by 70-30.
One potential bright spot for the GOP is that they have leads in a couple of tightly contested legislative races. In District 32, Republican Jennifer Marie Jones leads Democrat incumbent Candie Sweetser by a 52-48 margin with 6,259 votes counted, as of 8:50 p.m. Meanwhile, Alan Martinez could swing District 23 red, as he leads Democrat Ramon Montaño, 51-49, with 9,873 votes counted. They are vying for the position for the departing incumbent Daymon Ely.
The District 22 race is a virtual deadlock between Augustine Montoya (D) and Stefani Lord (R), with Montoya holding a 22-vote lead out of 9,048 votes. Another hotly contested race is District 57, as Democrat Michelle Elanor Sandoval is outpacing incumbent Republican Jason Harper, 52-48, in the Sandoval County district. In the District 8 race in Valencia County, Republican incumbent Brian Baca is batting 1.000 — he has all 5,892 votes in a race against Democratic write-in candidate Paul Kinzelman.
Constitutional Amendment 1 supporters celebrate
8:41 p.m.: With Constitutional Amendment 1, which will increase funding for schools and early childhood education, on track to pass overwhelmingly, supporters are already taking a victory lap.
"It is rare in our lives when we can be part of history, of making change for the better, and I believe this amendment is one of those examples. I have to tell you, if we don't do anything else — we'll try to do all sorts of different things in our lives to make change and be the change we want to see — but, tonight we did it. And so let's celebrate," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
"The kids are number one! The kids are number one! The kids are number one! Que viva los ninos!" said Allen Sanchez, the president of Catholic nonprofit CHI St. Joseph's Children.
TV station predicts Dems win CD3, auditor, and Amendment 1 passing
8:24 p.m.: KOAT TV is projecting that Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez will win reelection over Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson. As of 8:23 p.m., Leger Fernandez was up 57-43 with almost 101,000 votes counted.
KOAT analyst Brian Sanderoff is also projecting that Constitutional Amendment 1 will pass — it’s up 70-30 now — and that Democrat Joseph Maestas, who is up 65-35 over Libertarian Travis Sanchez, will win his election.
Dems up with more than 300K votes in
8:14 p.m.: As of about 8:15 p.m., 322,135 ballots had been counted. While total turnout is not yet known, as of 6 p.m., 634,044 New Mexicans had cast midterm ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office. There were 701,654 votes cast in New Mexico in the 2018 midterms.
So far, Democratic candidates are up in most statewide races, although there are many areas left to report. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and treasurer candidate Laura Montoya appear to be running a bit behind the rest of the statewide ticket — as of 8 p.m., Lujan Grisham was up 57-41 over Republican Mark Ronchetti, with 2 percent for Libertarian Karen Bedouin, and Montoya was 58-42 over Republican Harry Montoya. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver was up 60-37 over Republican Audrey Trujillo, and attorney general candidate Raul Torrez was up 60-40 over Republican Jeremy Gay. The geographic patterns look about like what you’d expect, with Democrats doing well in their strongholds in Northern New Mexico and Republicans doing well with their base in Eastern New Mexico.
The statewide ballot questions all appear to be on track to pass — Constitutional Amendment 1, which would boost funding for schools and early childhood education, had 71 percent of the vote as of about 8 p.m.
As of 8 p.m., the Secretary of State office reported tallies for 36 of the 70 of the House races. One of the more interesting battles involves District 32 between Republican candidate Jenifer Marie Jones and Democrat Candie Sweetser. With three precincts fully reporting and 22 tallying partial returns, Sweetser leads Jones by a 51-49 percentage, but only 103 votes have been recorded in Doña Ana County.
In District 38, Democrat Tara Jaramillo is up 55-45 on Sandra Kay Hammack in the district that represents parts of Doña Ana, Sierra and Socorro County.
In the District 3 Congressional race, Teresa Leger Fernandez holds a commanding 58-42 lead over Alexis Martinez-Johnson with 480 precincts partially reporting results.
Ronchetti's wife Krysty says they 'know we're going to win tonight'
7:48 p.m.: Around 7:35 p.m. Mark Ronchetti's wife Krysty took the stage in the Hotel Albuquerque ballroom to say Mark, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, would arrive as soon as the election results are in.
She thanked volunteers who helped the campaign and said she and Mark spent a lot of time "in prayer" before he made a decision to run. She played up the family's religious faith in God, garnering applause and cheers from the crowd.
"Now we have given it our all," she said. "I know we're going to win tonight — and ultimately it will be because God made that happen."
No cyberattacks aimed at New Mexico's web sites amid reports of attacks in other states
7:15 p.m.: As threats of cyberattacks aimed at disrupting the election process have come to fruition in a couple of states, the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office said it has not experienced any attacks on its website.
Department spokesman Alex Curtas said it has not been informed of any attempts to disrupt potential voters’ ability to access information regarding the voting process. He added he does not expect any slowdowns this evening as results came in just after the 7 p.m. voting deadline.
“The systems have been up and running all day,” Curtas said. “We had a little slowness here and there, but other than that, it’s been all good.”
NBC reported on its election blog that several of Mississippi’s state websites were intermittently inaccessible as a Russian hacker group targeted the state in an attempt to disrupt the election process. It stated the attacks were aimed at sites that help residents find out where and how to vote.
Several media outlets reported that Champaign County in Illinois was fighting off a cyberattack to its website, but none of the attacks were aimed at affecting or changing votes.
Polls closing in New Mexico
7:02 p.m.: Polls are closing across New Mexico, although election results won’t be available for a little while longer. Check here for updates. There will also be a results page at santafenewmexican.com with the results in the various races, as well as a by-county map of the results in the gubernatorial race displaying the percentages and numbers in each county in real time as they report.
Heinrich predicts 2022 will be historic election
6:59 p.m.: U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said in an interview shortly before the polls closed that this is an election that will shape New Mexico for decades to come.
"I think, when we look back at the 2022 election, with all of the big races — for governor and statewide races, congressional races — in 20 years, I predict when we look back at this election, this is the election that everyone's going to look at and say this made a difference in the trajectory of a generation and a state,” he said.
Santa Fe archbishop excited for Constitutional Amendment 1
6:47 p.m.: Speaking to our reporter at an election night party in Albuquerque for supporters of Constitutional Amendment 1, Archbishop John Wester, leader of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, said there are many tangential benefits to increasing funding for early childhood education.
These include the support parents can receive through home visitations, he said. He added many University of New Mexico professors have written papers and given talks on how the amendment will help kids in New Mexico.
"All the evidence is clear that when you do what this initiative is going to do with this constitutional amendment, it's going to be crucial, no doubt," Wester said. "I'm excited for the kids mainly. I mean, this is going to really be for them, an absolute winner."
Ballroom starting to fill up for Ronchetti party
6:37 p.m.: People are slowly filing into the ballroom at the Hotel Albuquerque for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s election night party, according to our reporter at the scene. So far, about 150 people have arrived. The mood, he says, seems upbeat, with lots of smiles.
The musical lineup has included I Love Rock n' Roll” by Joan Jett, "Revolution” by the Beatles, “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel and “I’m Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood. Appetizers include vegetarian spring rolls, ham skewers and deviled eggs, and the ages of attendees range from kids and young adults to the obviously elderly.
Dems led early voting but GOP leading E-day vote
6:31 p.m.: Republicans have continued to slightly outpace outpace Democrats in Election Day voting, according to the final update the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office is putting out before the polls close.
As of 6 p.m., 634,044 New Mexicans had cast midterm ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office. When the Election Day, absentee and early votes are all added up, 48.5 percent of the ballots cast have come from Democrats, 36.8 percent from Republicans and 13.5 percent from unaffiliated voters, who are showing up to the polls in numbers lagging the number of them in the electorate.
Republicans have continued to lead the Election Day vote, with 79,020 of them casting ballots today. There have been 77,453 Democrats and 28,759 decline to state/independent voters who have voted at the polls today as of 6 p.m.
There were 701,654 votes cast in New Mexico in the 2018 midterms. Absentee voting was much lower then — there were 92,109 absentee votes this year compared to 68,376 then — while in-person early voting was a bit lower this year, at 353,479 votes compared to 374,145 in 2018. Election Day turnout in 2018 was 259,133; so far this year it’s at 188,456, but there’s still time left.
Ronchetti supporters hopeful as evening starts
6:06 p.m.: As supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti lined up outside one of the ballrooms of the Hotel Albuquerque for his arrival later tonight, Ronchetti supporter Earl Jeter, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said he supports the GOP candidate because "we need somebody in there who is not a politician ... someone who will do things from the heart instead of for the Democrat or Republican party.”
Nancy Campanozzi, who has lived in Albuquerque since the late 1980s, said she has her "fingers crossed" that Ronchetti will win. She met him at a neighbor's house during his campaign and said she asked him what his number one priority would be if elected. She said she trusts Ronchetti and went to work as a volunteer for his campaign, holding up signs of support.
"He said he would address the crime issues in the city and county," she said. "It's getting out of control, and it's scary."
Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has led in most polls, although there are signs that it will be a close race, and a poll conducted last month by the Republican firm the Trafalgar Group did show Ronchetti to be slightly ahead.
Voting seems to be going smoothly in Santa Fe so far
5:35 p.m.: Will Webber has been out and about in Santa Fe today talking to voters, including a woman who cast her first vote as a U.S. citizen today and Republican 3rd District congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson. You can read his account here.
So far the day seems to be going smoothly in New Mexico. Before today, election workers said things had gone well in early voting but they were still “a little on alert because of all the poll worker threats,” as Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark put it. You can read Marianne Todd’s account of that here.
If you need more to read as you wait for the polls to close, I would suggest Daniel Chacón’s account of the final days of voting, and the roundup Chacón and Robert Nott wrote this weekend of things to know about the midterms in New Mexico.
Voting underway in New Mexico; polls close at 7 p.m.
4:20 p.m.: Good afternoon, and welcome to The Santa Fe New Mexican election live blog. We will be posting here as election news comes in — numbers as they come in; election results and analysis; interviews with and press releases from the candidates; anecdotes from the polls or from election watch parties; and whatever else we come up with. Keep checking here, especially after the polls close at 7 p.m., to keep up to date with the latest.
As of 3 p.m., 607,272 ballots had been cast in New Mexico — 162,074 on Election Day itself, the rest early or absentee ballots that had been cast before. Out of all the votes that have been cast so far, 48.9 percent have come from Democrats, 36.4 percent from Republicans and 13.5 percent from voters who declined to affiliate with a party. While Democrats held the edge in early and absentee voting — 229,748 Democrats and only 152,956 Republicans voted before Election Day — so far Republicans hold a slight edge in Election Day ballots. As of 3 p.m. 67,043 Republicans and 66,948 Democrats had voted on Election Day.