Dems win every statewide race; Herrell has narrow lead; state House largely same

12:43 a.m.: As of 12:30 a.m., Democrats had won every statewide race in New Mexico. The Democratic incumbents had won in the 1st and 3rd congressional districts. The 2nd District remains too close to call, with Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell holding a 688-vote lead over Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez as of this writing out of almost 188,000 votes that had been tallied.

The Democrats appear to have won 45 seats in the state House of Representatives — the same number they have now — with the Republicans winning 23 and the races in districts 32 and 68 still being too close to call. The Republican led by 50 votes in District 32 and 12 votes in District 68 as of this writing. If the Republicans keep their leads in both, they will gain one seat total — independent Phelps Anderson didn’t run for reelection and will be replaced by a Republican — while the size of the Democratic majority would stay the same even if they strike out in both of these seats.

110822_JG_Fernandez1.jpg

Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez campaigns Tuesday with her supporters for re-election outside of Santa Fe County Fairgrounds polling station.
110822-Ronchetti04-rgb.jpg

Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti smiles while waiting in line with his family before casting his vote at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque on Election day.

