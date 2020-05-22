What’s with all the pipe along the roadside in Eldorado?
Officials say it’s part of a major project to increase storage efficiency in the Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District, which has about 3,000 customers south of Santa Fe.
The nearly $1 million project involves the installation of 7,000 feet of 10-inch waterline from the district’s largest water tank on Avenida Vista Grande, then along Avenida del Monte Alto to connect with higher tanks.
The Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District has six storage tanks and operates a dozen wells in the community. The utility also is pursuing a connection to the Santa Fe County water system for additional supplies — another reason to bolster the system with the new pipeline.
The pipeline contractor, File Construction of Albuquerque, is using a new technique to get the big pipe several feet underground.
“The conventional way to install a pipeline is to dig a long trench with a backhoe, drop in the pipe and backfill it,” said Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District general manager Steve King. “The problem with that is it’s very intrusive; it damages paving and vegetation.”
The pipeline in Eldorado will cross several roadways and residential driveways.
“File Construction is doing a trenchless technology called ‘horizontal directional drilling,’ ” King said. “They dig a small entry and exit pit every 200 to 400 feet, then they drill a 2-inch hole for 400 feet, ream it out to 10 inches diameter and pull the pipe through the hole.”
One of the things residents have noticed is a blue and yellow tent, with holes in the sides for pipe to fit through.
“In that tent, they have what I call a hot plate, and they melt the ends of two pipe sections, then they slam them together so it’s welded,” King said. “This is a fusible PVC pipe, which is supposed to be stronger than using a mechanical connection between the pipe segments.”
King said open-trench pipelines have traditionally been cheaper, but File has its own equipment and crews, so there’s no additional cost. And there’s no need to repair landscaping and paving that would have been disrupted by trenching. Pipe is pushed underneath driveways and roads.
King said the project cost $977,000 and should be finished by the end of September.
