RanchoViejoSolar.png

The location of the proposed Rancho Viejo Solar facility near Eldorado at Santa Fe.

An Eldorado resident and former state employee who opposes a large commercial solar energy system planned south of Santa Fe has accused county staff of violating New Mexico’s open meetings law more than a year ago.

Ashley Schannauer said he believes the 96-megawatt Rancho Viejo Solar facility, proposed for an 800-acre site near his home, required a small change to a Santa Fe County code that was improperly approved.

In an Aug. 14 letter to County Manager Greg Shaffer and County Attorney Jeffrey Young, Schannauer alleged staff violated the Open Meetings Act in 2022 by “burying” a change to the definition of “commercial solar facilities” in an ordinance on community solar projects.

