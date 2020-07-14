Santa Fe’s largest hotel, the 219-room Eldorado Hotel & Spa, is reopening Wednesday in what is, perhaps, a worst-case scenario.
The Eldorado closed in March when the coronavirus pandemic emerged in New Mexico; it is reopening as cases are spiking. It also faces a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine the governor has imposed on nearly everyone coming across the state's borders and an order limiting gatherings to five people — which nixes any conferences or meetings.
“We have zero conference business at this time. Sixty percent of our business is gone,” said Molly Ryckman, vice president of marketing at Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns the Eldorado and four other hotels in downtown Santa Fe.
Tourism had picked up in the city through June, but the statewide quarantine on road and air travelers has stifled visits from residents of neighboring states.
Heritage set the July 15 reopening date for the Eldorado about a month ago, and the company is sticking with it despite the circumstances.
“Most hotels are open in the Santa Fe market,” Ryckman said. “It is time to open Eldorado.”
In fact, nearly all hotels are open in the city now except for two other Heritage properties: the Inn and Spa at Loretto and Lodge at Santa Fe. They are expected to reopen in August, Ryckman said.
Ryckman expects to fill only 15 percent of the rooms at the Eldorado.
“We are seeing in-state travel make up the reservations,” she said.
