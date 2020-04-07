An employee of the Eldorado Hotel & Spa is facing allegations that he raped a female co-worker in early March, about two weeks before the downtown hotel shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Mario Urquidi-Martinez, 24, of Chimayó, who is charged with three counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of kidnapping in the March 7 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The complaint said Urquidi-Martinez, the woman who has accused him of rape and two other co-workers went to Blue Corn Cafe after their shift that night.
The group spent about an hour and half at the restaurant, and afterward Urquidi-Martinez offered to give the woman a ride back to her car, the complaint said. The woman told police he became aggressive in his vehicle, trying to kiss her and rub his hand between her legs. She said she repeatedly told him no, the complaint said. And then her memory became hazy.
The woman "recalled 'going blank,' possibly losing consciousness," the complaint said.
The woman told investigators she went "blank" a second time and woke up to Urquidi-Martinez lying on top of her in the back seat of the car. She said she was wearing no clothing on the lower half of her body and did not remember moving from the front seat to the back seat.
The woman said she could hear Urquidi-Martinez speaking on a cellphone to an unnamed man and to her sister, who had texted Urquidi-Martinez throughout the evening and had made plans to meet them at a Starbucks and pick up the woman — but they never arrived.
The sister then began leaving messages, telling Urquidi-Martinez she would call the police if he didn't tell her where they were, the complaint said.
He told the sister to meet them at a Cerrillos Road hotel near the downtown area, according to the complaint.
The woman began to vomit in the back seat of Urquidi-Martinez's vehicle as he drove her to the hotel, she told police. She attempted to get out of the car when he pulled into a parking lot but couldn't open the door, the woman said, adding she felt as if she could not move or "process what Mario was telling me."
Urquidi-Martinez took her to the hotel, where her sister found her crying and only partially dressed, the complaint said.
The sister took the woman to a different hotel and rented a room, where she called police.
