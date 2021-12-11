The Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve recently returned its management to El Rancho de las Golondrinas, the living-history museum that encompasses the nature- and wildlife-rich area.
The Santa Fe Botanical Garden had leased the 35-acre preserve from Las Golondrinas for the past 28 years. Daniel Goodman, the ranch's director, said the pandemic has "caused a lot of organizations to take a look at what they're doing, and for us, it just makes sense to manage our property in its entirety."
The public-access preserve in La Cienega, near Interstate 25, hosts an array of plants and animals in three distinct zones — wetland, transitional and dry uplands — and includes a spring-fed pond and marsh. The site also hosts migratory and nesting birds, muskrats, raccoons and beavers.
"The wetland is an incredible resource for the community, and we are excited about future programs, school tours and integration with the rest of our interpretive programming," said Goodman, who plans to continue the wetland's citizen science program related to ecology and wildlife. He also said the ranch will offer birding and other specialized tours.
El Rancho de las Golondrinas is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Located on what was once the Camino Real, which stretched between Mexico City and Santa Fe, "The Ranch of the Swallows" has served as a rest stop for traveling merchants for centuries.
"It's just a matter of us getting all the pieces together and then launching it out to the public so that they can all enjoy activities and access to the property," Goodman said.
