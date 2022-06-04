LA CIENEGA
Vicente Jaramillo held down a sheep with one arm while carefully clipping off chunks of wool with the other.
His family has been shearing sheep by hand at El Rancho de las Golondrinas for over 30 years, and has kept the tradition alive for generations.
His father, James Jaramillo, said he hopes future generations will continue to shear sheep at the living history museum southwest of Santa Fe. “I got other nephews and I got nieces that still do this,” he said. “I don’t want to lose this. This is one of the places that I want to keep coming back to.”
The father-son duo were one of the highlights of an event Saturday at El Rancho de las Golondrinas — the Ranch of the Swallows — that took guests back in time to experience what it was like to live in an 18th- and 19th-century Northern New Mexico rancho.
The museum’s 17th annual Spring and Fiber Festival, which continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, showcased some of the region’s agricultural and fiber arts traditions — sheep shearing, dyeing, weaving and embroidery, tortilla making, baking and more.
The event is the first in a full summer and fall lineup of festivals and fairs that come as the museum celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Las Golondrinas was built by Spanish settlers in the 18th century, but Indigenous people had inhabited La Cienega for thousands of years.
“The first settlers would have come up in the 1600s with [Juan de] Oñate and we first see Las Golondrinas show up by name in 1740,” museum Director Daniel Goodman said.
While the museum estimates the ranch’s adobe structures were built in the early 1700s, Goodman said it is still in the process of dating the buildings.
Leonora Curtin purchased the ranch in 1932, according to the museum’s website. Curtin and her husband, Yrjö Alfred, later transformed the property into the living history museum, which opened in 1972.
It hosts several seasonal festivals each year, celebrating the region’s agricultural history.
The Spring and Fiber Festival comes around the time of year when ranchers in the 18th and 19th centuries would have planted their crops and shorn their sheep’s thick winter coats.
As Vicente Jaramillo demonstrated sheep shearing for guests Saturday, artisans spun and weaved wool to make blankets the same way settlers did hundreds of years ago.
Goodman said the museum grows almost everything it needs for the blankets, from wool to the plants used to create vibrant dyes. It still imports indigo and carmine from Mexico, he added, just like the Spanish living on the ranch would have done.
The ranch served as a paraje, or stopping place, along the Camino Real leading from Mexico City to Santa Fe.
Residents melded their European traditions with those of the area’s Pueblo people to create a unique culture.
Throughout the museum’s grounds Saturday, craftsmen demonstrated other traditions, such making adobe bricks, baking bread in adobe hornos and grinding corn with a metate.
Goodman said residents of El Rancho de las Golondrinas would hold a procession in which they would take a bulto of San Ysidro — the Catholic patron saint of farmers — to a small oratorio on the mountainside to look over the fields.
In the fall, they would return the bulto to the ranch to close the growing season. This happens at the same time of year as the museum’s annual Harvest Festival, scheduled Oct. 1-2. It will be the event’s 48th year.
Visitors have access to only
200 acres of the 500-acre property but Goodman said there are plans to expand that. The museum intends to undergo infrastructure improvements and create a new trail.
“We’ve devised a way to make the entire property ADA-accessible without detracting from the unique nature of the of the museum,” Goodman added.
The museum is now making water system improvements and raising funds to build the trail, which could take two to three years to complete.
Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve
El Rancho de Las Golondrinas took back control of the nearby Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve in 2021 from the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, which had leased the 35-acre preserve from the museum for 28 years.
The property is filled with wildlife and an array of plants in three distinct zones — wetland, transitional and dry uplands — and includes a spring-fed pond and marsh.
It has been a popular spot for visitors.
Goodman addressed talk that the preserve was closed to the public after returning to the museum’s control. The area is still open to the public, he said, but now requires guests to call and make an appointment for guided tours.
“I think people are used to having it open just on the weekends, and you could just come and walk around and walk your dog ... which is really kind of an issue for a sensitive area like that,” Goodman said.
He said the tours allow people to enjoy the wetlands while protecting its delicate ecosystem.