People have trekked through the fields and hills of El Rancho de las Golondrinas — the Ranch of the Swallows — for thousands of years. Many have called the area their home over the centuries, from ancient Native American tribes to Spanish settlers.

Now, the ranch turned living history museum has been added to both the state and national registers of historic places as a historic district, ensuring it will be preserved for years to come.

“I think it really helps to set the tone for people’s understanding of the importance of the history in relation to the story of New Mexico and the story of the country,” museum Director Daniel Goodman said. “This is an incredibly underrepresented part of history and our country, and to have a site like this — a living history museum — dedicated to the cultures of New Mexico, to be listed on the national historic register is very significant.

