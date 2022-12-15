El Rancho de las Golondrinas Assistant Director Sean Paloheimo and professional sheep shearer James Jaramillo shear and trim the hooves on Ares, one of the living history museum’s heritage churro sheep, in June 2021. The museum’s herd of 24 sheep all get their annual haircut the old-fashioned way, which Paloheimo says is more precise, safe and less stressful for the animals.
People have trekked through the fields and hills of El Rancho de las Golondrinas — the Ranch of the Swallows — for thousands of years. Many have called the area their home over the centuries, from ancient Native American tribes to Spanish settlers.
Now, the ranch turned living history museum has been added to both the state and national registers of historic places as a historic district, ensuring it will be preserved for years to come.
“I think it really helps to set the tone for people’s understanding of the importance of the history in relation to the story of New Mexico and the story of the country,” museum Director Daniel Goodman said. “This is an incredibly underrepresented part of history and our country, and to have a site like this — a living history museum — dedicated to the cultures of New Mexico, to be listed on the national historic register is very significant.
“And, of course, to receive the news during our 50th anniversary is just really special for us, and I think it’s special for the people in New Mexico,” he added.
The National Register of Historic Places is the country’s official list of historic buildings, districts, sites, structures and objects deemed worthy of preservation under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The museum was added to the national register Dec. 5, shortly after being added to the state’s in the fall.
El Rancho de las Golondrinas is on what was once El Camino Real, a trade route that extended from Mexico City to Santa Fe. The ranch provided goods for trade and was a paraje, or rest stop, for travelers. It is believed the ranch was built in the early 1700s by Spanish settlers. Today, the property has 34 historic buildings that were built over the centuries.
The various houses and structures take visitors on a tour through history starting in the Spanish colonial era to the time it was a part of the First Mexican Empire up until statehood.
Since 1972, the museum has dedicated itself to keeping Hispanic heritage and history alive by showing what life was like on a Northern New Mexican ranch in the 18th and 19th centuries. Every year from spring to fall, hundreds of volunteers and employees take the ranch back in time. They reenact some of the things people did in those days, from baking bread over fire in an horno to dying fabric with natural pigments.
Much of what people did back then relied on the seasons, so the museum holds festivals that reflect that. First comes the Spring and Fiber Festival when volunteers shear sheep by hand, spin wool and weave blankets. This is also the time when residents of El Rancho de las Golondrinas would plant their crops. The museum honors this by recreating a procession in which they would take a bulto of San Ysidro — the Catholic patron saint of farmers — to a small oratorio on the mountainside overlooking the fields.
In fall comes the Harvest Festival, when volunteers teach people to make ristras and stomp their own wine. This is also the time when reenactors return the bulto to the ranch to close the growing season.
Goodman explained the museum’s designation as a historic district means all 500 acres of the property are included in the register.
“It’s looking at all of the buildings, and it’s also looking at the cultural landscape,” Goodman said. “You have this incredible landscape that has been manipulated by human hands over a very long period of time, and that has its own story to tell.”
Though El Rancho de Las Golondrinas first showed up by name in 1740, the area, known as La Cienega, was inhabited by Indigenous people for thousands of years before the ranch was built by Spanish settlers in the 18th century. To this day, the museum is still learning more about the history of the site and rediscovering forgotten bits of the past.
Goodman said archaeologists recently discovered remnants of a series of buildings that once stood behind La Placita — an adobe plaza that once served as a hub for the people living on the ranch.
“What was discovered back there during those investigations was a floor and postholes … showing that there was a structure,” Goodman said. “Artifacts that are found in conjunction with that can help give an idea of what the possible time period could be. This is all very preliminary and so a lot more investigative work needs to be done, but it’s promising enough that it tells us we should continue to look into that further.
“We know that [there are] so many stories about the property and there [are] thousands of years of human habitation out here. So with as much as we do know, there’s so much more that we don’t.”