An El Prado man faces a charge of first-degree murder and several other counts in the death last week of another resident in the small community north of Taos.
Manuel G. Gamez-Lozoya, 38, turned himself in to officers in Santa Fe and was booked in the Santa Fe County jail, New Mexico State Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
State police received a report around 7:45 p.m. Thursday about a shooting at a home on Straight Arrow Road in El Prado that killed Cleofas Dominguez-Armendariz, 55.
According to the news release, investigators believe there had been a dispute between the two men, and Dominguez-Armendariz drove to Gamez-Lozoya's home Thursday evening.
"During the encounter, Manuel shot Cleofas several times," state police said in the release. "It appears, that as Cleofas lay wounded on the ground, Manuel fired an additional shot striking Cleofas’ head at close range."
Gamez-Lozoya fled but later surrendered.
Along with the count of murder, he is charged with three counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of conspiracy, state police said in the news release.
A criminal complaint filed Monday in Taos County Magistrate Court alleges Gamez-Lozoya tried to hide or destroy a 9 mm handgun, a Subaru and a cellphone, prompting the tampering charges. It also accuses him of murder but does not list the conspiracy counts or a provide a detailed narrative of events.
Prosecutors filed a motion Monday seeking detention of Gamez-Lozoya until his trial.
Gamez-Lozoya does not appear to have an extensive criminal history in New Mexico. Court records show a DWI conviction and several traffic citations in recent years. He also pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge in 2015.
The homicide case remains under investigation, state police said.
