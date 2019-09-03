The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator recently confirmed that Jon Young, an 80-year-old archaeologist who lived in El Prado, died in a fire that consumed his home and the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office has classified the cause of the fire as “suspicious,” leaving a question as to Young’s manner of death.
State fire investigator Jimmy Vigil found Young’s charred remains in the pantry area of the burned home the morning after Taos County firefighters worked for hours to control the blaze on Jan. 7. Young’s black Suburban was parked in the driveway and a door to his double-car garage was open when first responders arrived to find smoke and flames pouring from the home. Young lived alone, according to his family.
Examining Young’s body, Vigil said investigators noted a circular hole resembling a bullet entry wound in the side of Young’s head, one of the first signs, Vigil said, that raised his suspicions that the deadly fire might not have been an accident.
One of Young’s relatives contacted The Taos News after learning about the wound to say that they, too, suspected another person might have been involved in Young’s death.
Dr. Lori Proe, an investigator with OMI, delayed releasing an official autopsy report for months as she and a team of pathologists looked into what caused the injury.
“Examination of the skull revealed a semicircular defect, suspicious for a gunshot wound, of the left side of the head,” she wrote.
Seeking an answer, a forensic pathologist worked for several months to reconstruct Young’s skull, which had broken into pieces from the intense heat of the fire. They found that the “defect was caused by heat fracturing the skull bones and not by a projectile.” The pathologist also noted that there was no evidence of blunt trauma that might have explained the injury.
While the report concludes that Young had been burned in the fire, the cause of the blaze remains a question, and therefore, his manner of death remains undetermined. Manner of death refers to how someone dies, such as by accident, suicide or homicide.
“Investigation by the fire marshal revealed no evidence of electrical issues in the home or of a natural event such as a lightning strike that could have started the fire,” reads a summary of Vigil’s findings included in the medical investigator’s report. “There did appear to be more than one separate area of origin for the fire, raising concerns that the fire may have been intentionally set.”
In Young’s pockets, investigators found a key, a pocketknife, clothing fragments and a pack of matches, but Vigil said the last item wouldn’t have been unusual for Young, who was known to light fires in a fireplace during the winter.
Unless new evidence emerges, he said the investigations by his office and with the Office of the Medical Investigator into the fire and Young’s death won’t be closed any time soon.
