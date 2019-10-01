El Paso magistrate judge arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Santa Fe

A Texas judge spent part of the weekend in jail after a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving Saturday following a wine and food tasting event at the Santa Fe Opera grounds north of the city, according to a sheriff’s report.
The report said a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy saw Judge Ray V. Gutierrez, 53, driving a white 2019 Dodge Durango SUV in a parking lot when it sideswiped a parked vehicle at about 5 p.m. after the annual Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta’s Grand Tasting. No injuries were reported.
Gutierrez had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol and had a hard time maintaining his balance, the report said. The judge was arrested on suspicion of DWI, as a first-offense petty misdemeanor, after breath tests produced readings of 0.11 and 0.10, which exceed the 0.08 level at which a driver is presumed impaired in New Mexico, according to the report.
The document said Gutierrez told the deputy he had consumed five samples of wine during the afternoon event, for which sponsors provided shuttle buses to and from downtown Santa Fe.
Gutierrez also informed the deputy he had a firearm concealed in his waistband, which he acknowledged he was wearing on his hip while attending the event. Police confiscated the .380-caliber automatic Ruger LCP handgun.
The tasting event, at which scores of wineries served samples in a fenced section of a parking lot next to the opera theater, was considered a liquor establishment that was licensed to serve wine, the report said, and Gutierrez subsequently faces charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm into a licensed liquor establishment, a fourth-degree felony, and negligent use of a weapon, a petty misdemeanor.
According to the report, Gutierrez told deputies he is a magistrate judge in El Paso.
An administrator at the El Paso County Council of Judges confirmed Tuesday that Gutierrez serves as a magistrate judge at the jail in downtown El Paso.
A phone message left for Gutierrez on Tuesday was not immediately returned.
Court records indicate a Santa Fe County Magistrate Court judge at Gutierrez’s initial court appearance on Tuesday ordered Gutierrez released on a $2,500 secured bond and ordered he be appointed a public defender.
A preliminary hearing for Gutierrez was scheduled for Oct. 9 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.