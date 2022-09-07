The aisles at the new flagship El Paisano Supermarket are stocked with dried chiles from the Mexican states of Merida, Campeche, Vera Cruz, Tabasco and Chihuahua; bulk botanas — the Mexican equivalent of chips; cactus fruits, Mexican Coke and Mexican Fresca.

The $8 million store on Airport Road was 16 years in the making.

Owners Carlos and Sandra Andre purchased a 1.9-acre lot at Airport and Zepol roads in 2006 with plans to expand on the selections of Mexican and Central American goods they offer at another El Paisano location in Santa Fe and one in Española. The couple weathered a global recession, financing challenges and the coronavirus pandemic before starting construction on the more than 17,000-square-foot building.

