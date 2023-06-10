El Niño has entered stage left and will deliver a dramatic change in weather from what the state has experienced in the past few years.
The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday on its climate prediction center the weather pattern has officially returned after taking a four-year break.
Warming Pacific Ocean temperatures near the equator generate an El Niño, which often makes the Southwest wetter in the winter and early spring.
This is roughly the reverse of a La Niña weather pattern that comes from a cooler South Pacific, creating drier-than-normal winter conditions in the Southwest. The region just went through three back-to-back La Niñas.
The most recent La Niña was weak and short-lived, signaling an early transition to an El Niño as the state’s mountainous areas saw the most bulging snowpacks in years and rivers swelled to roaring, elevated flows.
A forecaster cautioned about expecting the El Niño to be the exact opposite of a La Niña this winter, especially if the El Niño turns out to be robust.
“Generally speaking, it’s kind of a flip, but not necessarily a reverse — it’s not that simple,” said Andrew Church, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque. “I just want to be careful with the implication that we’re suddenly going to be wet now that we’re in an El Niño.”
Eight years ago, a strong El Niño formed, bringing dry conditions to much of New Mexico in winter 2016, Church said. Ideally, you want a moderate El Niño to boost winter precipitation and, in turn, the state’s water supply, he said.
The shift toward an El Niño has been observed since late November, when the Pacific Ocean started to warm, Church said.
“That’s why we saw the record snowfall in the Western U.S.,” he said. “The rapid warming that takes place, it changes where, near the equator, the tropical storms develop, and that changes the storm track.”
Typically, an El Niño will make the northern regions of the U.S. drier and will heat up some areas of the world. In fact, some scientists say El Niño coupled with climate change could push average global temperatures to record highs by 2024.
In New Mexico, El Niño is expected to subdue the summer monsoon and make July and August hotter than normal in the state, then spur rainstorms from September through most of the fall, Church said. After that, the weather will depend on El Niño’s strength, he added.
The ample precipitation and snowpack New Mexico and the rest of the West have enjoyed since late last year have brought welcome relief from the 23-year drought that has parched the region.
However, climate scientists’ long-term forecasts indicate this is likely be one of the intermittent wet spells within the Southwest’s prolonged drought.
A study published last year in the journal Nature Climate Change says the West is experiencing the driest two-decade period in 1,200 years, putting the region, which includes New Mexico, in a megadrought.
Human-driven climate change is compounding the drought’s severity and lengthening its duration, the researchers say, estimating it could drag on to the 30-year mark — about 2030 — before it finally passes.
This study and other research concluded there will be sporadic wet cycles in arid places like New Mexico, even as the climate grows warmer and drier, but these damper periods will become shorter and less frequent.
One example of the pattern: This year’s heavy snowmelt is making the Rio Grande rush at a high volume, but the river reached similar levels in 2019, 2017 and 2010, according to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation data.
State soil scientist Rick Strait said he’ll take the positive turn in the weather for however long it lasts.
This winter, the mountain ranges in southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico, which serve as headwaters of the Rio Grande and Pecos River, had nearly double the snowpack of historic averages, federal data showed.
Not only is the snowpack larger, Strait said, but there’s still some in the mountains, lingering a month or two longer than in recent years.
“So we still should be seeing some runoff,” Strait said. “Compared to what we’ve seen overall in the past couple of years, things are looking really good.”
Cooler temperatures combined with overcasts have made a difference in retaining the snowpack, Strait said. Having the snow melt early is not ideal because the spring runoff flows down the mountain before farmers and other irrigators have a chance to use it, he said.
The wetter weather, beginning with last year’s monsoon, has moistened the drought-parched landscape, enabling the runoff to reach the rivers rather than absorbing into the dry soil, Strait said.
Church agreed it’s significant there’s still snow yet to melt into runoff in June. That will help growers make it through the more meager monsoon and hotter summer months El Niño is likely to cause, he said.
“We’re in much better shape this growing season than we were last year,” Church said.
The bountiful snowpack has led to the regional irrigation district receiving its full allocation of San Juan-Chama Project water from the U.S. Reclamation Bureau for the first time in years.
This water naturally would flow into the Colorado River Basin but is diverted to the Rio Grande from the San Juan River via the Rio Chama through a federal system of dams and tunnels. The bureau allocates the water every year, including to the district, six pueblos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Getting the full allocation of nearly 21,000 acre-feet — roughly 6.8 billion gallons — combined with the extended spring runoff should supply farmers through most of the summer, even if there’s a milder than normal monsoon, said Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.
Water supply was so slim last year the district had to ask the bureau for an early allocation by June, which it granted, Casuga said. At the same time, everyone who needed irrigation water had to pray for a big monsoon that fortunately came, he added.
This year, he anticipates not needing the federal water until mid-July, adding that if the middle valley receives even modest summer showers, irrigators should sail through to September when the El Niño rainstorms are forecast to begin.
The timing, he said, is unfortunate in one respect: They won’t get to store any surplus water in the El Vado Reservoir because it’s closed while the dam is being renovated. Otherwise, the district could shore up a reserve of irrigation water to use in the valley next year, he said.
People ask Casuga if this wetter year means the long drought is over, and he replies it could be an anomaly in which a string of dry years follow, continuing the pattern seen in the past two decades.
“I don’t want to take hope away from people, but I also don’t want them to stop their prudent planning,” Casuga said. “We need to keep these conservation efforts, and these efforts to be as efficient as possible with water going.”