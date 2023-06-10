083020_DroughtFarmer_10-rgb.jpg (copy)

Cracked earth lines the bed of a drying stretch of the Rio Grande near Albuquerque in August 2020. Climate scientists’ long-term forecasts indicate the arriving El Niño is likely be an intermittent wet spell within the Southwest’s prolonged drought.

 Gabriela Campos

New Mexican file photo

El Niño has entered stage left and will deliver a dramatic change in weather from what the state has experienced in the past few years.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday on its climate prediction center the weather pattern has officially returned after taking a four-year break.

Warming Pacific Ocean temperatures near the equator generate an El Niño, which often makes the Southwest wetter in the winter and early spring.

