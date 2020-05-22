Clad as El Camino Real Academy Wildcats, Carl Nelson, left, and his wife, Debra Ledford, a physical education teacher at the school, wave Wednesday at students and their families during a parade through Cottonwood Village, where many of the children live.
spotlight
El Camino Real Academy Wildcats love a parade
- James Carson
-
- Updated
- 0
James Carson
Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Gov. strikes back at GOP state senators urging lifting of health orders
- Local trio buy Santa Fe Southern Railroad
- Eight new virus cases reported in Santa Fe County
- Many Santa Fe retailers reopen after being closed for months
- Dispersed camping an escape for some, a headache for others
- Police: Trove of stolen goods found at midtown property
- Lujan Grisham: Dine-in, other businesses likely to return June 1
- Increased virus spread among New Mexico’s youth prompts concern
- Sheriff's office: Two men arrested in Pojoaque shooting
- Rule requiring face masks in Santa Fe clears first hurdle
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lujan Grisham fires back at Grants mayor (92)
- Grants mayor defies governor's stay-at-home order (64)
- Grants mayor urges stores to reopen, in face of governor's orders (61)
- Grants pawn shop fined $60K for defying public health order (61)
- Retailers allowed to reopen, but masks a must (60)
- Lujan Grisham says state hasn't flattened rate of new cases enough (47)
- City of Santa Fe employees brace for pain of furloughs (46)
- Limited reopening prompts excitement, disappointment for Santa Fe businesses (43)
- New Mexico GOP chairman blasts Lujan Grisham on ‘Fox & Friends’ (43)
- Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must obey state virus orders (41)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.