The state Department of Health confirmed it has identified eight new West Nile virus cases, bringing the state’s total to 10.
Two patients remain hospitalized with the mosquito-borne illness and five have been discharged from hospitals. Three residents did not require admission, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
The state in late July reported two cases of West Nile virus, one from Lea County and one from Sandoval County. The most recent infections were reported in residents in Bernalillo, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Torrance and Valencia counties, the release said.
The virus has also been detected in eight horses and two birds in Doña Ana, Los Alamos, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Sierra, Taos, Torrance, Union and Valencia counties.
The emergence of the new cases signifies an increased threat of infection spread, said Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist.
“As mosquito activity increases during this season, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and adopt measures to protect ourselves and our communities,” he said.
Officials urge residents to empty containers of water on their properties and check for places water could gather, such as old tires, buckets and bird baths. Residents also are urged to protect themselves with mosquito spray and long sleeves.
Drought conditions mean water easily pools and stagnates in lakes and rivers, perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
West Nile virus is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes high fevers, headaches and stiff necks in people and can result in encephalitis or meningitis. They can cause disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and even paralysis, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.