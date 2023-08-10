The state Department of Health confirmed it has identified eight new West Nile virus cases, bringing the state’s total to 10.

Two patients remain hospitalized with the mosquito-borne illness and five have been discharged from hospitals. Three residents did not require admission, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

The state in late July reported two cases of West Nile virus, one from Lea County and one from Sandoval County. The most recent infections were reported in residents in Bernalillo, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Torrance and Valencia counties, the release said.

