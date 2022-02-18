Reena Szczepanski, chief of staff for state House Speaker Brian Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat who said Thursday he would not seek reelection, announced Friday she will run for his seat.
Szczepanski, 45, is the former executive director of Emerge New Mexico, a statewide organization whose mission is to "increase the number of Democratic women leaders from diverse backgrounds in public office." She also is the former state director of the Drug Policy Alliance.
She said in a statement announcing her candidacy for the June primary, "Today, I am ready to do what I’ve long encouraged other women to do: run for office."
In an interview Friday, Szczepanski said she made a decision for run for Egolf's legislative seat in the last few days of the session that ended Thursday.
"I’m coming in with a unique set of experiences because I was an advocate for a number of years, starting in 2004 through 2010, and worked on legislation from that perspective," she said. "When I became staff for the Legislature, it was a totally different vantage point."
She sees herself as a good fit for the House seat. "My values have been really consistent over the last 20 years," she said, "and it’s the same values as this district of Northern New Mexico — hard work, family and taking care of each other."
Szczepanski has served as Egolf's chief of staff since the end of 2014, when he was elected minority leader, campaign manager Neri Holguin wrote in an email.
Egolf endorsed Szczepanski. He said Friday she was one of the few people who knew he would be stepping down, besides his family members, before he announced it in the House chamber.
"Reena has been a smart, steady, and effective leader for decades, working outside of the limelight to advance policy by supporting other elected leaders and community members," Egolf said in a statement. "As one of her future constituents, I know District 47 would be lucky to have her as our representative."
The daughter of parents who immigrated from India, Szczepanski grew up in Decatur, Ga. She graduated from Brown University and lives in Santa Fe with her husband and their two school-aged boys, according to a news release. She has been here 20 years, the statement said.
In the interview, she said she's looking forward to being a part of the policymaking process if she is elected to the seat. "The most exciting part will be the process of working with folks who will be impacted by ... policies in their everyday life — getting to know real people and their issues and becoming a champion for them."
Can she work with Republicans in the House?
"We’re not always going to agree," Szczepanski admitted. "Communication is key. I think folks I work with would think I am up front and will not put partisan divide over basic human decency and communication.
"If I’m passionate about something," she added, "I’m happy to talk to anyone about it."
Ok, but can she still whip up a good Rajma dish?
Now is when we need Lyla June Johnston back to run, she is my choice.
If you've met her you know she is a bit stuck up. Most of all, we need the cleanest of breaks from egolf. No way on Szczepanski. No way.
Right, I remember her, she worked for Carlos and is an EmergeNM graduate like Ms. Louis. A degree in Human Biology I think.
