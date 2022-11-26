Reena1_RGB.jpg

Rep.-elect Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, was selected as the next Democratic majority whip in the Legislature. She is chief of staff to outgoing House Speaker Brian Egolf.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Reena Szczepanski has stood in the shadow of one of New Mexico’s most powerful politicians for the past eight years.

As chief of staff to outgoing House Speaker Brian Egolf — a Santa Fe attorney whose influence has turned him into a prominent public figure — Szczepanski has been a relatively unknown but highly effective force behind the scenes at the Roundhouse.

No more.

