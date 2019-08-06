Egolf wants special session on state anti-terrorism ideas

New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf asked the governor to call a special legislative session to discuss measures aimed at combating domestic terrorism and preventing an attack in the state similar to last Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.
However, a spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has scheduled a domestic terrorism “summit” with state leaders for next week, said Tuesday it would be “premature to engage in a discussion about a special session.”
Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat, said the session he proposes would consider appropriating money to create a counterterrorism unit within the New Mexico Department of Safety. He also wants to talk about legislation that would allow state authorities to investigate and prosecute people organizing acts of terrorism in the state.
The speaker said a special session is urgent because New Mexico, whose population is 48 percent Hispanic, could be targeted for future acts of violence targeting Hispanics. The Texas suspect posted a hateful screed about immigrants before opening fire at a Walmart near the Mexican border in an attack that killed 22 people.
“The terrorist who attacked the people in the Walmart in El Paso seems to be motivated by killing as many people of color as he could,” Egolf said. “New Mexico has a unique position to take a strong, leading role in preventing this from happening again.”
Egolf said the legislative session could take place after an Aug. 14 domestic terrorism summit that Lujan Grisham announced yesterday to discuss measures that could prevent a mass shooting in New Mexico. The summit, which will include an FBI briefing on the subject, will be attended by members of both parties as well as Cabinet secretaries, her office said.
“The governor has committed to one first and important step: The summit she announced yesterday,” spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said Tuesday. “That’s the appropriate venue to get into the weeds of how the state can be proactive and identify actionable steps.”