State House Speaker Brian Egolf announced Friday he has selected himself to serve on the newly created nominating committee to select possible members of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission who will take office in 2023.
A news release issued by Camille Ward, a spokeswoman for House Democrats, said, “Egolf brings an extensive background in matters related to utility regulation.”
Egolf said in a statement, “I was proud to play a role in the legislation that brought needed modernizations to the PRC and I want to see that process through, so I am volunteering myself for the Nominating Committee.”
The news followed an announcement earlier last week by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of three other nominating committee members: Ron Lovato, a former two-term governor of Ohkay Owingeh who serves on the New Mexico Finance Authority board and was nominated by the governor; Rikki Seguin, executive director of the Interwest Energy Alliance who was nominated by Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes; and William Brancard, Hearings Bureau chief for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department who was nominated by Energy Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst.
Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, also announced her appointment last week of Cydney Beadles, a senior staff attorney with the nonprofit Western Resource Advocates. Before working for the nonprofit, she served in the legal division at the Public Regulation Commission in administrative law, focusing on public utility regulation including energy, telecommunications and natural resources, a spokesman for Senate Democrats said in news release.
“Appointing qualified members to this nominating committee is a critical first step in professionalizing the PRC, and I cannot think of anyone more qualified to do this job than Cydney Beadles,” Stewart said in a statement. “She deals with the issues facing the PRC on a daily basis and knows just what kind of experience and expertise will be needed by members of the commission to help navigate our state through the transition to a clean energy future.”
Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, previously named former state Rep. Alonzo Baldonado to the committee. Baldonado, a Republican, is a real estate broker from Los Lunas.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, also is designated to make an appointment. He did not respond to a request for comment on his selection.
The seven-member committee, which had a Friday deadline to be in place and must convene by Sept. 1, will select at least five nominees.
The governor will choose three new commissioners from the list of nominees, replacing the five-member elected commission that has long regulated the state’s utility companies, transportation firms and other industries. The change comes through a measure approved by voters statewide.