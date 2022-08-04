An Albuquerque Democrat filed an ethics complaint Thursday against one of the most powerful members of his party: House Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe.

State Rep. Miguel García accused Egolf of blatantly violating the Governmental Conduct Act and the state constitution by appointing himself to serve on the newly created committee that will nominate possible members to serve on the reconfigured New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

“The PRC Nominating Committee is statutorily created. It is not the creation of a simple memorial or a joint memorial. It is singularity the most important step in transitioning from an elected board to an appointed board. Such transitional power should rest with the people, not an elected politician,” García wrote in his complaint to the State Ethics Commission.

