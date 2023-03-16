TAOS

Two Taos County sheriff’s deputies and Sheriff Steve Miera descended a steep path into the Rio Grande Gorge early Wednesday to recover the body of young man who had jumped from the bridge along U.S. 64 about 10 miles northwest of Taos.

The man jumped over the bridge’s 4-foot-high railing during a visit with his family Tuesday afternoon. Miera said the man’s girlfriend attempted to scale the railing after him, but she was stopped by a guard and taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos for a behavioral health evaluation.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican. Information from The New Mexican was used in this report.