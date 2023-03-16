Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera and deputies Joseph Apodaca and Teodoro Flores descend into the Rio Grande Gorge early Wednesday to recover a body of a man who jumped to his death Tuesday from the bridge. The death is the first suicide at the monument since 2021.
Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera and deputies Joseph Apodaca and Teodoro Flores cross the Rio Grande on Wednesday to recover a body of a man who jumped to his death from the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge on Tuesday.
Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera, left, and Deputy Joseph Apodaca rest Wednesday while working to recover a body of man who jumped to his death Tuesday from the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera and deputies Joseph Apodaca and Teodoro Flores climb down the Rio Grande Gorge on Wednesday to recover a body after a man jumped to his death Tuesday.
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera and deputies Joseph Apodaca and Teodoro Flores descend into the Rio Grande Gorge early Wednesday to recover a body of a man who jumped to his death Tuesday from the bridge. The death is the first suicide at the monument since 2021.
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera and deputies Joseph Apodaca and Teodoro Flores cross the Rio Grande on Wednesday to recover a body of a man who jumped to his death from the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge on Tuesday.
Two Taos County sheriff’s deputies and Sheriff Steve Miera descended a steep path into the Rio Grande Gorge early Wednesday to recover the body of young man who had jumped from the bridge along U.S. 64 about 10 miles northwest of Taos.
The man jumped over the bridge’s 4-foot-high railing during a visit with his family Tuesday afternoon. Miera said the man’s girlfriend attempted to scale the railing after him, but she was stopped by a guard and taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos for a behavioral health evaluation.
The Rio Grande Gorge Bridge has been a draw for people contemplating suicide since its completion in 1965; Tuesday’s death was the first since Oct. 31, 2021.
The bridge was filled with tourists on spring break when the man jumped, creating a chaotic scene.
Dustin Calhoun, visiting from out of state with his family, was showing his children the names carved into the bridge railing, the crosses erected by the roadside and a crisis call box — explaining to them the sorrow the bridge carries with it. They had been at the site about 20 minutes when they heard the commotion on the other side of the roadway, he said.
Speaking from the east side of the bridge while his wife comforted their two sons, both in tears, Calhoun said, “I cannot believe they don’t have something up around it.”
Authorities have not released the dead man’s name.
His death is a reminder of the bridge’s easy accessibility for people thinking of taking their own lives and the effects of such suicides on surviving family and friends, others visiting the scenic bridge and public safety workers who make the dangerous trek into the gorge some 650 feet below to retrieve bodies.
Law enforcement and fire officials, health officials, advocates for suicide prevention and others have pushed for years for the state to engineer a solution. They appeared close to succeeding in 2009, when then-Gov. Bill Richardson asked the state Department of Transportation to find a solution. Designs were proposed, but none has moved forward, despite a 2019 study by the Department of Transportation that concluded raised railings would be the most effective way to discourage suicides.
That could be due in part to its historical significance. The steel arch deck bridge — often lauded for its design, which allows it to withstand winds of up to 90 mph, and the solution it provided to a major traffic problem — was listed in 1997 by both the National Register of Historic Places and the State Register of Cultural Properties.
An official with the state Historic Preservation Division told The New Mexican in 2009 the agency would have to take “historic measures into account” before approving any changes to the bridge.
“We wouldn’t want to see the design compromised, if at all possible,” the official said.
While no design changes have been made, there have been other efforts to prevent suicides. Call boxes connecting people in crisis with a suicide prevention hotline were installed at the bridge in 2014. Advocates of the telephone program have said it saves lives.
In 2020, the state hired security guards to staff the bridge to help prevent vandalism and other crimes.
Last year, Taos County approved $150,000 to install cameras at the bridge.
The bridge hasn’t come up in this year’s legislative session.
The Taos News contacted the county’s two state representatives, Susan Herrera and Kristina Ortez, as well as state Sen. Bobby Gonzales. Ortez was the only one to respond, saying she was “committed to working with my northern delegation to having conversations with DOT to determine how to best proceed.”
Meanwhile, Miera and his recovery team followed a rocky route to the bottom of the gorge Wednesday while the dead man’s family watched from the bridge above, which was closed to traffic.
Miera said the man’s father had made a descent into the gorge and tidied up his son’s body Tuesday evening, straightening his clothes and laying the body flat.
The deputies making the descent said the trail has eroded and has become much more dangerous than it used to be.
Once they reached the bottom, they used radios to communicate with deputies on the bridge, who assisted them in determining shallow areas in the river where it would be safe to cross.
However, the river was deep. The deputies above had to fetch a raft, which was lowered into the gorge with a winch.
After the man’s body was recovered, a gurney was lowered, and the body was extracted from the canyon floor to the bridge’s railing.
The operation took about six hours.
During a similar recovery operation in 2019, former Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe, who now works as Miera’s undersheriff, said operations such as this cost taxpayers several thousand dollars when accounting for overtime pay and equipment costs, such as the need for a tow truck winch.
Wednesday’s already-exhausted entourage made its way back up the almost vertical slope of the gorge, carrying backpacks full of supplies.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican. Information from The New Mexican was used in this report.