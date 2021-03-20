A large chunk of New Mexico and Arizona would provide attractive territory for a reintroduction of jaguars in the Southwest, numerous conservation groups said last week.
Their announcement indicates jaguar advocates won't slink away after suffering a defeat in federal courts over a smaller swath of land laid out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Advocacy for predators like the jaguar inevitably prompts opposition from business interests such as the livestock industry. Twenty-three years after the reintroduction of the Mexican wolf to the Southwest, a battle appears likely over efforts to bring the jaguar back.
Michael Robinson of Silver City, a senior conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, said if it's going to happen, reintroduction of jaguars to New Mexico probably is a long way off.
"There's certainly no guarantees," Robinson said. "So we're talking about many years from now."
Robinson's organization and many others presented a new map of potential jaguar territory. Its size — 32,000 square miles in New Mexico and Arizona — is close to 27 times bigger than the territory identified by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The federal agency's jaguar territory in the Southwest smacked into opposition from cattle ranchers. The New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, New Mexico Cattle Growers Association and New Mexico Federal Lands Council sued over it.
They argued the agency's area was arbitrary, that the New Mexico portion was marginal habitat for jaguars, and that jaguars are so rarely seen in New Mexico it "cannot be essential for the conservation of the species."
The New Mexico part of the Fish and Wildlife Service's designated territory for jaguars failed to win the federal courts' approval in 2020 and 2021. Documents from the case indicate the rejection came in part because the agency failed to establish the territory was critical to jaguars' recovery as a species.
Robinson said Friday the courts' finding came because of "a procedural error" by the Fish and Wildlife Service and not because the territory isn't critical habitat.
Numerous groups and researchers published a paper online last week with the Cambridge University Press that called for establishment of a jaguar recovery area in New Mexico and Arizona that is much larger than what the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed.
Bryan Bird, Southwest program director for Defenders of Wildlife, said the new proposal can launch a discussion about restoring jaguars to the region. "This is going to require all the different parties coming to the table to discuss it," Bird said Friday. "Defenders is known for its pragmatic approach to conservation."
Randell Major, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, said in an email Friday that his group opposes reintroduction of jaguars. Designating habitat for jaguars would create regulatory burdens for ranchers and farmers who work in that region, Major said.
Bird said he hoped the discussion of jaguars in the Southwest could be less contentious than that over the ongoing reintroduction effort for the Mexican gray wolf.
The Mexican wolf was listed as endangered in 1976. A 1982 recovery plan was created, and the animal was reintroduced in 1998.
Robinson said the 20 million-acre region in the new jaguar plan is good for the cats because they originally existed in it; there is plenty of public land on it; and there are large quantities of deer, javelinas and smaller mammals for jaguars to feed on.
The paper says a dozen models of jaguar recovery territory in the Southwest were compared to create the new territory. The finding "suggests not only a stronghold of potential habitat in Arizona and New Mexico, but a new opportunity to restore the great cat of the Americas."
The jaguar, officially an endangered species, can exceed 210 pounds and now lives primarily in Central America and South America. Robinson said the jaguar was chased out of North America during decades of extermination to protect livestock and to obtain pelts.
