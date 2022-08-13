Drinking kills people in New Mexico at a higher rate than any other state, including those that consume less alcohol and where fewer people drink. Plain and simple, alcohol is more dangerous here than elsewhere, so the state needs stronger safeguards, experts say.

The most-touted approach for reducing alcohol’s harms, according to decades of scientific research, is to raise the price of alcohol through taxes. It’s an approach New Mexico has ignored. A generation ago, the Legislature set alcohol taxes at a few pennies per drink and hasn’t changed them, even as inflation has pushed alcohol prices higher and driven down the effective tax rate to a 30-year low.

In 2017, a coalition of New Mexicans lobbied for a quarter-a-drink tax increase they believed would prevent thousands of people from developing alcohol disorders and save 52 lives a year.

This reporting was made possible by support from the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, the McCune Charitable Foundation, the Con Alma Health Foundation, and a fellowship from the Association of Health Care Journalists supported by The Commonwealth Fund.

Popular in the Community