The push to eliminate New Mexico’s income tax on Social Security benefits is gaining traction at the Roundhouse.
Two senators, Democrat Michael Padilla of Albuquerque and Republican David Gallegos of Eunice, introduced separate bills Thursday that would eliminate the tax on Social Security income.
Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, previously introduced a bill to repeal the tax, but it would still affect higher earners and increase the tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products to make up the loss in state revenue.
Padilla said his proposal, Senate Bill 108, has been endorsed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who called on lawmakers Tuesday during her State of the State address to end the tax.
Her office issued a news release late Thursday reiterating the request.
“We have never had a better opportunity to eliminate income taxes on Social Security like we do right now,” Padilla said. “Record revenues make it possible to help hundreds of thousands of retired New Mexicans enjoy greater financial peace of mind.”
Unlike Tallman’s bill, Padilla said his proposal is a “sweeping elimination” of the tax.
“It is going to have a fiscal impact of approximately $70 million,” he said.
Padilla said he has introduced the bill four times in the past and feels confident it will pass during this year’s 30-day legislative session.
“Social Security is a sacred promise, and it’s time for us here in New Mexico to stop taxing Social Security benefits,” he said. “It takes, literally, food off the table of retired New Mexicans. It makes the state look unattractive from a retirement standpoint.”
The bill Gallegos introduced, which is co-sponsored by the Senate Republican Caucus, wouldn’t raise taxes, either.
“There is simply no excuse to not get this done for our seniors this year,” Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, who serves as caucus chairman, said in a statement.
“The relative cost of this is a drop in the proverbial bucket of funds this state has at the moment, not to mention the positive impact this bill will have on our state’s future,” added Moores, who has pushed for the elimination of the personal income tax in the past.
New Mexico is one of only 13 states that taxes Social Security.
“We must unburden the New Mexicans who rely on Social Security benefits by cutting their taxes,” Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection this year, said during her State of the State address Tuesday. “This is good government, serving the people who have asked us to serve them.”
MOSTLY POLITICAL PANDERING...
Round House careerists are pandering to a portion of the electorate, i.e., the elderly. Unfortunately, besides potentially only being temporary, the bait they're dangling before seniors is correspondingly and inversely very small as the estimated $70 to 83 million revenue cost is likely dwarfed by either new taxes on internet sales, inflation-based increases in wages and asset sales, or the huge revenue surpluses from recent federal stimulus, plus proposed raids on the Permanent Fund due to oil and gas extraction. Besides the dubious tactic of unequal treatment among various taxpayers (basically age discrimination against those under age 62 and disparate treatment for retirees relying more on state and private pensions instead of just social security), it seems a simpler and more equitable approach exists in reducing either Gross Receipts Tax or state income tax rates, as it would address over 80% of the state's entire population, rather than the less than 20% simply because they tend to vote more than others!
Although I applaud reducing taxes whenever possible, let's not kid ourselves over what this is really about (an election year), and that this campaign stunt belies the following:
1.) What politics giveth one year, it can taketh away the next;
2.) Low-income elderly couples living on Social Security already escape taxation on the first $24,800.oo of annual income (and after age 100, no state income tax at all, along with tax breaks for veterans, grandchild care credits or payments, etc.);
3.) None of the proposals can ultimately exempt Social Security benefits from all taxation, unless recipients only saved those payments in non-interest-bearing accounts, as Gross Receipt Tax would still be levied on purchases and interest earned would still be taxable income, as it's wealthier retirees who can just bank their Social Security instead of directly spending the money into the state's economy;
4.) Implying that exempting Social Security benefits from state income tax would make New Mexico a "retirement destination" is highly questionable given the state's reputation for elder abuse, crime, lack of health care, and poverty... etc.;
5.) In the alternative, pandering politicians won't extend the logic of eliminating all income tax, as do half a dozen states, while many more eliminate or reduce state income tax on all retirement income such as private and state pensions, in addition to Social Security benefits;
In closing, the list could probably include many other critiques of essentially what is nothing more than a self-serving ploy by politicians to offer the taxpayer crumbs in exchange for the rest of the cake and eating it too!
So why shouldn't a retired couple, making say, 75k per year in total taxable income, get a break on the state tax on social security? They probably already had a reduction in overall income when they stopped working. Some still work after they begin receiving social security, and I could see this benefitting them as well.
The lower middle class always seems to bear the brunt of taxation, vs their income.
I'm going to go out on a limb here, but I'll bet it gets tabled in committee. That's where bills go to die without a vote.
For those living in District 24, here is Senator Nancy Rodriguez's contact info. No Cell #. nancy.rodriguez@nmlegis.gov, Capitol phone has no answering machine, Home phone land line , I left a message. Let's get this bill passed.
Thanks for the promising update.
