Jim Ledyard, a lifelong educator who served as the first principal of the New Mexico School for the Arts and head learner at Monte del Sol Charter School, died June 25.
Ledyard, who had been battling normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain illness, for years, died in Annapolis, Md., his wife, Martha Kendall said. He was 75.
"It's what he did best," she said of her husband's work as an educational administrator.
Ledyard was born Aug. 1, 1946, in San Jose, Calif. He studied English language and literature at Princeton University, where he began mentoring high school students who might not otherwise have considered college as an option, said Peter Smith, one of Ledyard's friends.
That experience may have helped direct Ledyard to a career as a teacher and principal, Smith said.
Ledyard, who had taken part in ROTC programs in school, joined the U.S. Navy in June 1968 following his graduation. He served as a damage officer on an ammunition ship and served until June 1971.
Smith said while Ledyard did not talk about his military service much, he saw it as "something he should do and wanted to do and he did it — and he did it well."
Ledyard went on to complete a one-year graduate degree at Stanford University before returning to Princeton's teacher-preparation program, in which he supervised student teaching and taught prerequisite courses.
His nearly 40-year career as an educational leader included stints as a headmaster, including an 11-year run at the private Ravenscroft School in North Carolina.
When the New Mexico School for the Arts, the state's first residential charter school devoted to the arts, opened in 2010, school officials hired Ledyard as the first head of school.
Kendall said her husband loved the theater and travel, passions that may have been stoked by his grandmother, who took him on a European trip and introduced him to the arts when he was a teen.
Joey Chavez, who taught theater at NMSA for 12 years, said Ledyard was a "gracious person" who loved both the education world and the arts.
"He had a deep feeling for art, not just theater," Chavez said. When the two got together off campus for gatherings at Ledyard's house, they would not talk work or theater but about "navigating through the world in the position we were in as human beings."
Ledyard stayed with the arts school for one year, stepping down in the spring of 2011. He took over as head learner at Monte Del Sol Charter School the following school year. Under his leadership, the school was named one of the top high schools in the state by U.S. News and World Report in 2014.
Robert Jessen, a Monte Del Sol teacher who succeeded Ledyard as head of school, said his predecessor's energy helped calm some of the turmoil that had erupted due to changing leadership and other challenges.
"He knew how to get people working together," Jessen said. "He was amazingly patient with people. Irate teachers would go in and talk to him, and he would not respond in an equally irate fashion. He would listen to them. That was good [role] modeling for me when I became head of school.
"If he needed to find a solution, he didn't freak out," Jessen added. "He would get on the phone and find a solution."
Jessen said Ledyard would break the rules now and then if he thought it would benefit the school, like enrolling more students than were allowable under a state cap.
"Jim had been around the block enough that he wasn't afraid of bureaucracy and the Public Education Department and the powers that be, so he would do something that would be good for the school and ask permission afterward," he said.
He said Ledyard also coached tennis and enjoyed driving students in the school van on field trips.
Ledyard also had a wry sense of humor, friends say. When he and Kendall married in Santa Fe in 2010, guests attending the event expected it to be a lawn party, nothing more. Ledyard suddenly banged out the wedding march on a piano and announced they were getting married, and all present were to attend.
The guests "stood there with their mouth opens and cocktails in their hands," recalled Kendall.
Smith said Ledyard's work "changed the lives of his students and people he worked with."
Besides his wife, Ledyard is survived by two sisters, two children from his first marriage and Kendall's children and grandchildren.