John Block, founder and editor of the conservative news website Piñon Post, formally announced his candidacy Monday for the Alamogordo-based House District 51.
Block, 24, is a staunch pro-life Republican who believes Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
"Alamogordo needs an America-First conservative champion who shows up and takes the fight to the Radical Democrats," he said in a statement. "The hard-working men and women of District 51 should not be forced to settle for a representative who takes them for granted."
Block is hoping to unseat incumbent Rep. Rachel Black, R-Alamogordo. Black, who has been in office since 2019, said in an interview last month she's not too concerned about facing off against a Santa Fe native like Block.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.