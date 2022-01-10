John Block, founder and editor of the conservative news website Piñon Post, formally announced his candidacy Monday for the Alamogordo-based House District 51.

Block, 24, is a staunch pro-life Republican who believes Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

"Alamogordo needs an America-First conservative champion who shows up and takes the fight to the Radical Democrats," he said in a statement. "The hard-working men and women of District 51 should not be forced to settle for a representative who takes them for granted."

Block is hoping to unseat incumbent Rep. Rachel Black, R-Alamogordo. Black, who has been in office since 2019, said in an interview last month she's not too concerned about facing off against a Santa Fe native like Block.

