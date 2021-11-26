Edgewood's Walmart Supercenter, heavily damaged in a fire earlier this month, will partially reopen Saturday.
The store in the southern end of Santa Fe County, a shopping mainstay for the town's 6,000 residents, closed indefinitely after being charred in a Nov. 14 blaze police suspect was arson.
"We appreciate the community’s patience as we continue working to restore our Edgewood store," a Walmart spokeswoman said in a statement.
The store's pharmacy will maintain normal operations, and Walmart will resume COVID-19 vaccinations on-site.
Edgewood is located about 60 miles south of Santa Fe and 30 miles from Albuquerque, making the Supercenter one of the main places for townspeople to shop.
