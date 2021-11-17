The Walmart in Edgewood, badly damaged in a fire Sunday night, said it soon intends to reopen its pharmacy to accommodate community members who need to receive medication.
The company said Wednesday it's too early to estimate how long the store will remain closed, but it is working to reopen the pharmacy and has rescheduled COVID-19 vaccinations "in the coming days," according to a company statement.
"During this time, we are also supporting our associates with disaster pay and offering options to return to work, either on-site to help with recovery efforts or at neighboring stores," it said.
Customers are asked to temporarily visit or contact the Walmart at 400 Eubank Blvd. NE in Albuquerque to receive prescriptions either in person or through FedEx, the statement said. To contact the Eubank Walmart regarding medication needs, call 505-239-8878.
