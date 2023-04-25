Edgewood town commissioners listened to hours of public testimony late Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would ban access to abortion pills and other abortion-related materials.

The measure also would allow a person — though not the state, a political subdivision or an employee of a government agency — to file a civil lawsuit against anyone who violates the ordinance, with a minimum fine of $100,000.

The five-member Town Commission was expected to vote on the measure following public comment and debate and to consider a second ordinance that would put the question about abortion restrictions to voters in a special election within 90 days.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

