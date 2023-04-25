Edgewood town commissioners listened to hours of public testimony late Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would ban access to abortion pills and other abortion-related materials.
The measure also would allow a person — though not the state, a political subdivision or an employee of a government agency — to file a civil lawsuit against anyone who violates the ordinance, with a minimum fine of $100,000.
The five-member Town Commission was expected to vote on the measure following public comment and debate and to consider a second ordinance that would put the question about abortion restrictions to voters in a special election within 90 days.
“This is a battle between good and evil,” said David Garcia, one of several residents who spoke in support of the ordinance.
Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance says in part, “Federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion-related paraphernalia in interstate or foreign commerce.”
It goes on to say the state constitution does not allow violations of federal statutes, such as the racketeering act.
The proposal in the southern Santa Fe County community was introduced in recent days, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into state law that prohibits local governments from restricting access to abortion care. It comes amid legal action by the state against similar measures in other conservative communities; each cites the federal Comstock Act, which prohibits mailing abortion-related materials.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, many states have banned or severely restricted abortion, while others, including New Mexico, have worked to expand access.
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court put a pause on a federal judge’s decision in Texas that would have severely curtailed the distribution of the abortion drug mifepristone until the case is heard by an appeals court.
A slight majority of those who spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting in Edgewood said they supported the ordinance. For the most part, the discourse was civil, though emotions sometimes ran high.
“A beating heart is stopped every single time an abortion is made,” Joyce Johnson said in support of the ordinance. “Would you like to have been aborted at birth?”
Another woman, who said she is a Christian, spoke against the ordinance and said she could not understand why the town was risking legal action by promoting the ordinance. “I don’t think my religion should affect everyone else legally,” she said. “I don’t have the right to legislate other people’s lives and health care.”
Some residents criticized the commission for getting involved with initiatives that reflect an opposition to state law and violate the state constitution. Barbara Fleming questioned why a minimal fine of $100,000 was included in the ordinance. She said that will just encourage “pitting neighbor against neighbor.”
Others praised commissioners who support the ordinance and quoted Scripture to make moral arguments against legalizing abortion.
Local government initiatives restricting abortion access in New Mexico prompted the Attorney General’s Office to file a petition with the state Supreme Court, asking justices to nullify them.
Attorney General Raúl Torrez recently wrote in a legal brief that anti-abortion ordinances approved by elected officials in two cities and two counties in southeastern New Mexico violate the state constitution’s Bill of Rights, making them invalid.
The Supreme Court last month put a temporary halt on anti-abortion ordinances in the cities of Hobbs and Clovis and in Lea and Roosevelt counties in response to Torrez’s petition.
The city of Eunice, also in southeastern New Mexico, enacted a similar anti-abortion measure and filed a recent lawsuit in state District Court challenging House Bill 7, the legislation protecting access to reproductive health care in the state and prohibiting local governments from creating restrictions.