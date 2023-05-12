Edgewood residents angered by a recent anti-abortion ordinance passed by the town’s commission are calling for a vote on the legislation.

They also are planning a protest march to call attention to the ordinance, which would ban access to abortion pills and other abortion-related materials.

“It’s not supported by the entire town,” said Edgewood resident Marcia Smith of the April vote on ordinance 2023-002, which also would allow a person — though not the state, a political subdivision or an employee of a government agency — to file a lawsuit against anyone who violates the ordinance, which carries a minimum fine of $100,000.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you