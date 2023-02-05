The Edgewood Police Department announced in a Facebook post Sunday evening it was investigating the deaths of three teenagers whose bodies were found in a garage in the community.

There was no indication of foul play, according to the post, and it appeared the cause of death could be carbon monoxide poisoning, as a propane heater was found to be in use.

"We are still attempting to notify families and loved ones and our investigation is still ongoing," the agency said in the post. "More details will be provided as information unfolds."

