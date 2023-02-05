Edgewood police investigate deaths of three teens The New Mexican Feb 5, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edgewood Police Department announced in a Facebook post Sunday evening it was investigating the deaths of three teenagers whose bodies were found in a garage in the community.There was no indication of foul play, according to the post, and it appeared the cause of death could be carbon monoxide poisoning, as a propane heater was found to be in use."We are still attempting to notify families and loved ones and our investigation is still ongoing," the agency said in the post. "More details will be provided as information unfolds."The police department said it is working with the local school district to provide chaplains and counseling to students and families.The department emphasized the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workplaces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesHummingbird Music Camp's deceased music teacher a suspect in sex crimesPublic Education official resigns amid concerns from advocates, parents of disabled kidsGrown-ups need more manners, local 9-year-old's science fair project findsAlbuquerque sting puts a dent in 'organized retail crime'Four Santa Fe city councilors pitch proposal to rebuild Plaza obeliskNew high-end apartments by Fashion Outlets will add 80 unitsSanta Fe police, city sued over 'extremely intoxicated' woman's deathBuns Dumpling Cafe opens downtown on Sandoval StreetDementia diagnoses on the rise in New MexicoMan escapes police custody after car chase Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Think tank hopes to turn up heat on school boards Phill Casaus The challenge for the archdiocese: Looking forward, but never forgetting Building Santa Fe Roads to bad land-use ideas paved with good intentions Will Webber Cut-down day is an utter nightmare