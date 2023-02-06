EDGEWOOD — Information remained sparse late Monday morning on the deaths of three teens, likely from carbon monoxide poisoning, whose bodies were found Sunday morning in the garage of a home in Edgewood.

Edgewood police Chief Roger Jimenez said in an interview Monday he did not know the ages of the teens, who were all from different families in the community, and did not provide the address where the deaths occurred.

Police have identified the victims, Jimenez said, but he declined to publicly release their names immediately because they are juveniles and his department is "treading lightly."

Popular in the Community