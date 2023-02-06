EDGEWOOD — Information remained sparse late Monday morning on the deaths of three teens, likely from carbon monoxide poisoning, whose bodies were found Sunday morning in the garage of a home in Edgewood.
Edgewood police Chief Roger Jimenez said in an interview Monday he did not know the ages of the teens, who were all from different families in the community, and did not provide the address where the deaths occurred.
Police have identified the victims, Jimenez said, but he declined to publicly release their names immediately because they are juveniles and his department is "treading lightly."
"Obviously, because of the delicacy of the situation, we don't have a lot of information ... because they're juveniles, and, you know, the families [have] been dealing with a lot right now," Jimenez said.
The chief said police were notified of the three teens' deaths around 11 a.m. Sunday by people who live at the home where the incident occurred. The teens were students enrolled in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District, he said, but he could not confirm which school they attended.
The police department issued a news release on social media Sunday evening announcing the teens' deaths, which the agency said might have been due to a propane heater in the garage that could have led to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The department said in the news release it was working with the local school district to provide chaplains and counseling to students and families.
The agency emphasized the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workplaces.
Jimenez said Monday he was communicating with an investigator to determine when his agency can release more information on the incident, including where the teens' bodies were found.
His department does not have a timeline for when it expects to release more information, he said, adding as soon as he hears back from the state Office of the Medical Investigator on its findings, the department would "figure out where to go from there."
"It's my understanding a lot of people — family, friends, you know — [have] been visiting them, so we're just trying to respect their privacy at this time," Jimenez said.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.