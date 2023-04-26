Edgewood has joined a handful of Eastern New Mexico communities that have passed local ordinances to restrict access to abortion pills and other abortion-related materials, setting the small town up for a fight with a state government determined to protect abortion access.

After over eight hours of debate and public testimony, Edgewood town commissioners voted 4-1 early Wednesday morning to approve the ordinance. Like a similar one in Roosevelt County and an abortion ban passed in Texas in 2021, the measure would be enforced via lawsuits filed by private citizens rather than by police or prosecutors.

It allows a person — though not the town, the state, a political subdivision or an employee of a government agency — to sue anyone who violates the ordinance, with a minimum fine of $100,000. It is unclear from the ordinance how or through which courts these lawsuits would be filed. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you