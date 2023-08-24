Edgewood town commissioners are trying to jettison their mayor, although there are questions about whether state law lets them do so.
Commissioners voted 3-2 earlier this week to replace Mayor Audrey Jaramillo, alleging she interfered with town employees’ business, micromanaged staff and cost the town $60,000 in public records fines.
But Commissioner Ken Brennan, who was chosen to replace Jaramillo, said he still considers her the mayor of the Santa Fe County town.
Brennan, who voted with Jaramillo against her removal, said in an interview Wednesday he has agreed to chair commission meetings through the end of the year. He said that while he is honored the others want him to be mayor, “under the circumstances I don’t know if I legally can. I’m going to clarify this one way or the other.”
State law says commissioners pick a mayor at the first meeting after the election every two years, and whomever they choose will serve “unless sooner removed by death, resignation or removal from office.”
Jaramillo said in an interview Wednesday — and twice in commission meetings held Monday and Tuesday — that if she runs for her seat again in November she will not seek the position of mayor. However, she doesn’t believe her fellow commissioners have the legal power to remove her before her term is up.
Jaramillo said it is “a bad, bad idea to set a precedent for any political wind that is changing, an election season, a personality difference, any political agenda” to remove a mayor. If it were allowed, she said, commissioners could conceivably vote to change out the mayor “every month … or every meeting. That would cause a lot of instability.”
But commissioners Jerry Powers, Sterling Donner and Filandro R. Anaya disagreed and made their position known during Monday’s special meeting and again at Tuesday’s regular one, at which Jaramillo said she still believes she is mayor but ceded the gavel to Brennan.
Jaramillo’s handling of the job was called into question earlier this year, some commissioners and members of the public said over the course of the two meetings.
In March, in response to a query on whether the commission could remove a mayor between elections, the New Mexico Municipal League issued an opinion saying the commission has no “interpretive flexibility” to remove a mayor in a town with a commission-manager system.
But the three commissioners who voted to remove Jaramillo said it is within their legal right to remove a mayor if that person is not serving the town well.
They argued Jaramillo’s behavior has led to employees quitting because of what Powers called “abusive treatment from the mayor [and] constant interference with duties.” He also said during one of the meetings that because Jaramillo did not provide some personal emails related to town business as part of a public records request, the town had to pay $60,000 in fines.
Powers said in an interview Thursday the commission’s Monday vote is binding and Jaramillo is no longer mayor. He said under the town’s leadership policy, the town manager and not the mayor — which is strictly a ceremonial title, he said — runs the town.
He said if town employees feel as if they have two bosses — the town manager and mayor — it leads to “chaos and confusion and tying up a lot of manpower because of the struggle and an overstepping of bounds of the mayor role.”
Jaramillo said she often asks town employees questions about issues that interest her. She said her years of work as an auditor leads her to “give guidance” and made queries, “but have I been micromanaging? Absolutely not.”
She said during Monday’s meeting she did not turn over the personal emails related to town business because of advice given by the lawyers involved in the public records complaint.
Edgewood garnered state and national attention early this year when the commission passed an ordinance limiting access to abortion pills and allowing private citizens to file lawsuits against anyone who violates the prohibition. The ordinance will go before voters in November, after some opponents of it gathered enough signatures to force a public vote. Abortion remains legal in New Mexico under state statute.
This is not the first time in recent history Edgewood has had issues with mayoral leadership. Former Mayor John Bassett was removed from office by a First District Court judge in 2020 after he was found to have violated the town’s nepotism ordinance. That same year, Edgewood residents voted to change the town’s government from a mayor-council form in which the mayor is directly elected to a commissioner-manager style.
As of Thursday afternoon, Jaramillo was still listed as mayor on the town’s website. Jaramillo said she has reached out to the state Attorney General’s Office for a legal opinion on the matter.