Edgewood town commissioners are trying to jettison their mayor, although there are questions about whether state law lets them do so.

Commissioners voted 3-2 earlier this week to replace Mayor Audrey Jaramillo, alleging she interfered with town employees’ business, micromanaged staff and cost the town $60,000 in public records fines.

But Commissioner Ken Brennan, who was chosen to replace Jaramillo, said he still considers her the mayor of the Santa Fe County town.

