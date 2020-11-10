A legal battle over whether John Bassett is still the mayor of Edgewood waged on without resolution Tuesday in a state District Court hearing.
District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne denied a motion from Bassett seeking her removal from the case and denied Town Attorney Marcus Rael Jr.'s request to withdraw earlier rulings in a lawsuit against Bassett, which essentially removed him from his position.
She also denied a request by plaintiffs in the civil case to find Bassett and Rael in contempt of court for violating her previous orders.
The flurry of legal pleadings in the case over the past two weeks might have created confusion, Sanchez-Gagne said, and she gave them the benefit of the doubt in finding they had not intentionally defied her rulings.
The case is far from settled, however. Bassett and the town — represented by Rael — filed motions late last week asking the state Supreme Court to intervene.
Bassett, who was elected in 2016, was sued by three Edgewood residents seeking to have him removed from office. They alleged he'd violated state law and a town ordinance by appointing a relative to a planning board and advocating for the extension of wastewater infrastructure to property owned by his mother.
Bassett never responded to the suit, according to court records.
In October, Sanchez-Gagne entered two judgments in his absence: a partial summary judgment finding he had violated the town's nepotism ordinance and a default judgment finding he had violated the state Fraud Against Taxpayers Act by refusing to recuse himself from voting on the extension of a costly sewer project to property owned by his family.
Bassett and Rael argued Bassett was not properly served notice of the lawsuit after the case was converted to a Fraud Against Taxpayers complaint.
Sanchez-Gagne had refused to hear Rael's arguments because he had not been authorized by the Town Council to represent Bassett. She ordered all parties to hold a town meeting to sort out Rael's role.
The meeting was held Nov. 2, and the Town Council voted to allow Rael to continue fighting the judgments.
The two councilors who oppose Bassett said Tuesday the meeting was a sham because Bassett participated, breaking ties between the councilors on every substantive vote.
"I feel like we were railroaded," Councilor Sherry Abraham said. "He chaired the meeting as mayor, he made all the deciding votes, he was the tiebreaker on every one of these issues and it was not a fair meeting of the governing body."
