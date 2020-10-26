Edgewood residents fed up with what they claim is the illegal and unethical behavior of Mayor John Bassett have been fighting City Hall for most of the past two years.
But City Hall is fighting back.
Three members of Citizens for an Open and Responsible Edgewood — a grassroots group founded by residents of the bedroom community of about 6,000 on the southernmost edge of Santa Fe County — earlier this year filed a lawsuit in state District Court accusing Bassett of violating the town's nepotism ordinance by appointing his cousin to a planning and zoning commission.
The lawsuit also accused Bassett of defrauding taxpayers by voting to extend sewer lines without charge to property owned by his mother.
Bassett, who was elected in 2016, didn't respond to the February filing, court records show.
But State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne entered two judgements in favor of the plaintiffs earlier this month.
In one, a partial summary judgement, the judge found Bassett had indeed violated the town's ordinance against nepotism by appointing and reappointing his cousin Cheryl Huppertz to the planning commission in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Sanchez-Gagne also entered a default judgment in the case — after Bassett failed to appear to fight the litigation — that found the mayor had violated laws against fraud by voting on the wastewater project that extended sewer lines to his mother's property.
The findings authorize the council to remove Bassett from office.
But attorney Marcus Rael, Jr. — who works for a law firm that is paid by the town council — has since filed a motion asking Sanchez-Gagne to set aside the judgements on the grounds that Bassett and the town of Edgewood were not given proper notice of the proceedings.
Sanchez-Gagne is scheduled to hear arguments on the issue Tuesday afternoon.
Two members of the four-member town council — councilors Sherry Abraham and Audrey Jaramillo — filed an expedited motion in the case Monday, asking the judge not to allow the law firm to file more motions on behalf of Bassett because it has not been authorized to do so by the council.
In the motion, they said "the firm is effectively representing the interests of Mr. Bassett at public expense and without public approval."
Rael did not respond to a call seeking comment. Bassett declined to comment Monday.
Citizens for an Open and Responsible Edgewood said in a statement the group has been concerned with Bassett's actions for quite some time. It circulated a petition for a special election earlier this year, which resulted in a vote in which the towns residents voted to change the town's structure of governance, from a mayor/town council structure to one in which a commission governs a town manager.
Jerry Powers, one of three plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit against Bassett, said mayoral elections in Edgewood typically draw about 500 voters but about 1,600 of the town's approximately 4,000 registered voters turned out to vote in the special election.
Powers said the Secretary of State's Office has since ordered the town to begin reorganizing itself into a commission/manager configuration, but Bassett "wants to ride his term out," until the next mayoral election in November 2021.
Powers said Sanchez-Gagne's rulings give the council the authority to remove Bassett from office sooner, "but he's resisting," with help from two city councilors who still support him.
Powers said Citizens for an Open and Responsible Edgewood may ask Sanchez-Gagne at Tuesday's hearing to issue a writ authorizing the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to physically remove Bassett from the mayor's office.
