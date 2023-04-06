The town of Edgewood in the far southwestern corner of Santa Fe County is considering an ordinance that would ban access to abortion pills despite Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently signing a bill into law that prohibits local governments from restricting access to abortion care.
“Edgewood is mostly a very conservative community,” Ken Brennan, one of five town commissioners, said in a telephone interview Thursday.
“We have quite a bit of church members within the community. I think there’s five or six churches within Edgewood, and a majority of them have all basically voiced their opinions that this is something they want,” he said.
The push to enact an ordinance banning medication abortions comes after the New Mexico Supreme Court last month blocked anti-abortion ordinances in the cities of Hobbs, Clovis and Eunice and in Lea and Roosevelt counties in response to an emergency petition filed by Attorney General Raúl Torrez.
The high court has asked for briefs from parties involved in the case addressing what, if any, effect the state’s new abortion rights law will have on the case.
“New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has already sought to prevent local governments from infringing on the fundamental constitutional right to reproductive freedom. This is yet another example of the urgent need for the Supreme Court to clarify once and for all that abortion access is protected under our state constitution and state law,” Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, wrote in an email.
Edgewood’s proposed ordinance calls for requiring abortion providers to comply with federal law. It states “federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion-related paraphernalia in interstate or foreign commerce … and all such acts are predicate offenses under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.”
The proposal defines abortion as “the act of using, prescribing, administering, procuring, or selling of any instrument, medicine, drug, or any other substance, device, or means with the purpose to terminate the pregnancy of an individual, with knowledge that the termination by any of those means will with reasonable likelihood cause the death of an unborn child.”
While the proposed ordinance doesn’t expressly prohibit an abortion clinic from opening in Edgewood, Brennan said there are no manufacturers of abortion medications in New Mexico, which would effectively prevent a clinic from operating in the farming and ranching town near Moriarty.
Brennan said the town’s proposed ordinance, if approved, wouldn’t go into effect until the issue is resolved by the courts.
Edgewood commissioners held a town hall on the proposed ordinance Tuesday night.
“We had four lawyers with four different opinions,” Brennan said.
The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed ordinance April 25.
Asked whether the town was opening itself to potential litigation, Edgewood Mayor Audrey Trujillo wrote in an email the commission is hearing from attorneys, its residents and others.
“Governmental entities are always at risk of potential litigation,” she wrote. “Depending on what action is taken or not taken, the Town may or may not increase its risk of litigation.”
In a brief telephone interview, Trujillo said she was still undecided about the proposed ordinance.
“I really have to think through and listen to the feedback from the attorneys and the public before making a decision,” she said. “I can’t say that I have a final decision right now, but I will say generally I am pro-life.”
Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email Edgewood’s proposed ordinance is “specifically prohibited” by House Bill 7, which Lujan Grisham signed into law last month.
Brennan said the possibility of a legal battle surfaced during Tuesday’s town hall.
“Their overwhelming attitude was, ‘We have to do what is right,’ ” he said, referring to to residents’ opinions.
Brennan said he also made his feelings known at the town hall.
“Our governor is wanting to go ahead and use $10 million of taxpayer money to fund a satanic abortion clinic,” he said, referring to Lujan Grisham’s plan to spend $10 million to build a health clinic near the Texas border that would provide a full spectrum of reproductive health care, including abortion.
“My feelings are she should be taking that $10 million and instead of making a death factory, use that $10 million to help these women, both young and old, that are having problems with, ‘Should I have this baby, should I not?’ and use that $10 million towards that and not for killing,” he said.