The town of Edgewood in the far southwestern corner of Santa Fe County is considering an ordinance that would ban access to abortion pills despite Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently signing a bill into law that prohibits local governments from restricting access to abortion care.

“Edgewood is mostly a very conservative community,” Ken Brennan, one of five town commissioners, said in a telephone interview Thursday.

“We have quite a bit of church members within the community. I think there’s five or six churches within Edgewood, and a majority of them have all basically voiced their opinions that this is something they want,” he said.

