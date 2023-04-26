After over eight hours of debate and public testimony, Edgewood town commissioners voted 4-1 early Wednesday morning to approve an ordinance that would ban access to abortion pills and other abortion-related materials in the city.

Like a similar ordinance in Roosevelt County and an abortion ban passed in Texas in 2021, the measure would be enforced via lawsuits filed by private citizens rather than government prosecutors. It allows a person — though not the state, a political subdivision or an employee of a government agency — to sue anyone who violates the ordinance, with a minimum fine of $100,000.

The early morning action — which, like similar measures being passed by local governments in conservative Eastern New Mexico, is likely to be challenged in court by a state government largely controlled by pro-abortion rights Democrats — came after the commission went into two executive sessions to seek legal input on the action.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

