After over eight hours of debate and public testimony, Edgewood town commissioners voted 4-1 early Wednesday morning to approve an ordinance that would ban access to abortion pills and other abortion-related materials in the city.
Like a similar ordinance in Roosevelt County and an abortion ban passed in Texas in 2021, the measure would be enforced via lawsuits filed by private citizens rather than government prosecutors. It allows a person — though not the state, a political subdivision or an employee of a government agency — to sue anyone who violates the ordinance, with a minimum fine of $100,000.
The early morning action — which, like similar measures being passed by local governments in conservative Eastern New Mexico, is likely to be challenged in court by a state government largely controlled by pro-abortion rights Democrats — came after the commission went into two executive sessions to seek legal input on the action.
And it took place after the commission voted 3-2 against a last-minute amendment introduced by Commissioner Jerry Powers which would have delayed implementing the ordinance until after the state Supreme Court rules on whether the provision of the federal 1873 Comstock Act — intended to stop the mailing of contraceptives, lewd literature or any devices that could be used in an abortion — is still relevant.
The commission also voted against Powers’ efforts to amend the measure to call a special election within 90 days to allow Edgewood voters to decide the matter.
“It’s a very heated, divisive issue,” Powers said during the meeting. “People have strong feelings on every side.”
Powers said Edgewood’s lawyers have said the vote could embroil the small town in an expensive legal battle. Commissioner Filandro Anaya supported Powers’ amendment efforts but Mayor Audrey Jaramillo and commissioners Sterling Donner and Ken Brennan did not, voting against the amendments.
In the end, though, Powers voted with Jaramillo, Donner and Brennan to approve the original ordinance.
Members of the public who spoke at the meeting saw the issue in strictly moral terms.
“This is a battle between good and evil,” said David Garcia, one of several residents who spoke in support of the ordinance.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling that previously protected abortion rights nationwide last year, many Republican-run states have banned or restricted abortion, while Democratic-run ones, including New Mexico, have worked to expand access. The proposal in the southern Santa Fe County community was introduced earlier this month, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into state law that prohibits local governments from restricting access to abortion care. It comes amid legal action by the state against similar measures in conservative Eastern New Mexico communities; each cites the Comstock Act, which prohibits mailing abortion-related materials.
Most of those who spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting in Edgewood said they supported the ordinance.
“A beating heart is stopped every single time an abortion is made,” said Joyce Johnson. “Would you like to have been aborted at birth?”
One woman, who said she is a Christian who opposed the ordinance, said she could not understand why the town was risking legal action.
“I don’t think my religion should affect everyone else legally,” she said. “I don’t have the right to legislate other people’s lives and health care.”
Some residents criticized the commission for getting involved with initiatives that, they said, would violate state law. Barbara Fleming questioned why a minimal fine of $100,000 was included in the ordinance. She said that will just encourage “pitting neighbor against neighbor.”
Others praised commissioners and quoted Scripture to make moral arguments against legalizing abortion.
Local government attempts to restrict abortion access in New Mexico prompted the Attorney General’s Office to file a petition with the state Supreme Court earlier this year, asking justices to nullify them. Attorney General Raúl Torrez recently wrote in a legal brief that anti-abortion ordinances approved by elected officials in two cities and two counties in southeastern New Mexico violate the state constitution’s Bill of Rights, making them invalid.
The Supreme Court last month put a temporary halt on anti-abortion ordinances in the cities of Hobbs and Clovis and in Lea and Roosevelt counties in response to Torrez’s petition.
The city of Eunice, also in southeastern New Mexico, enacted a similar anti-abortion measure and filed a recent lawsuit in state District Court challenging House Bill 7, the legislation protecting access to abortion in the state and prohibiting local governments from creating restrictions.
"Abortion is legal and accessible in New Mexico, and we are confident that the courts will uphold the law," Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham, wrote in an email before the final vote Tuesday.
Brennan offered a warning to those in attendance who approved the commission's vote.
"This is going to be a battle, this is going to be a long fight and it's going to be expensive," Brennan said.