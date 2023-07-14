Friday’s scorching summer heat was no match for about 20 soon-to-be high schoolers as they raced down a makeshift track for the final day of Early College Opportunities High School’s Go-Kart Camp.

The school’s lead teacher, Chris Coriz — who also teaches the auto collision and refinishing class — said he helped start the camp five years ago as a recruiting tool. However, he said the camp is now geared toward helping those who are about to enter the school bond with each other while learning new skills.

Most of the participants in this year’s camp had not driven a go-kart before the five-day session began, he said.

Zoë Herrera, 13, of Española gets her helmet adjusted before taking her turn in her team’s go-kart Friday, the final day of the Early College Opportunities’ Go Kart Camp on the Santa Fe High campus. Racers’ individual times were recorded throughout the day.
Donovan Butler, 14, makes a quick repair Friday morning on a go-kart bumper that got loose on the race track during the final day of Go Kart Camp. “It was so much fun,” said Dex Whittaker, a fellow racer.

