Two big wildfires in the southeast corner of Arizona are spewing smoke and pollution toward Gallup, Albuquerque, Santa Fe and many other communities in New Mexico.
National Weather Service meteorologist Chuck Jones said people in the region with asthma and other lung conditions should limit their time outdoors because of the wildfire pollution.
Jones, based in Albuquerque, said the Johnson Fire in Gila National Forest of New Mexico no doubt is adding to the smoky air, which is at its worst in the morning.
“I would really use caution,” he said of those with lung and heart conditions.
He cautioned wildfires throughout New Mexico and Arizona have the potential to not only burn thousands of acres of forests and prairies. The drifting smoke and pollution also can affect the health of those in cities hundreds of miles away.
A study published early this year by Stanford University and University of California-San Diego researchers estimated wildfires now account for up to half of pollution’s small particulate matter in some regions of the American West.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque expects hot, dry weather through much of the state for the rest of the week. People “should always be worried [about fire] here when we have hot, dry weather,” Jones said.
The Santa Fe area should see temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s the remainder of the week.
The ongoing drought makes forests vulnerable to sparks emitted by bad camping practices. “The whole Santa Fe National Forest is in high fire danger,” said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for that forest.
Firefighters have corralled much of the Wolf Draw Fire north of Cuba. The fire has burned a little more than 700 acres in about 11 days.
The west side of the Santa Fe National Forest is in Stage I fire restrictions, which prohibit campfires unless people are in a developed campground with permanent, built-in fire structures made of metal or concrete.
In Western New Mexico, the Johnson Fire in Gila National Forest has burned 44,000 acres. “It’s growing and will continue to grow,” said Marta Call of the Gila National Forest.
At Doc Campbell’s Post, a grocery store, souvenir shop and gathering place for the small community of Gila Hot Springs several miles southeast of the fire, a co-owner said he’s bound to be concerned.
“It’s there, but it’s also an accepted risk,” said Mike Lopez, who owns Doc Campbell’s Post with his wife, Kristy. “We kind of accepted it when we moved here.” Kristy Lopez’s grandfather opened the store in 1964 and they took over ownership three years ago.
Marta Call said the fire was unlikely to reach Gila Hot Springs and the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument nearby, “but we have had that conversation.”
“We expect Johnson [Fire] to be a pretty long-term event,” Call said. The lightning-ignited fire started about May 20.
In Arizona, the Telegraph and Mescal fires have burned about 138,000 acres.
The weather service’s Jones said that when the wind lessens in the night, the wildfire pollution tends to settle into valleys near Santa Fe, Socorro, Taos and Albuquerque. That means people are exposed to more of the pollution than they face later in the day, when higher winds carry it up and away.
“They’re good-sized,” Jones said of the Arizona fires. “They’re giving off a lot of smoke.”
