Santa Fe County Earth Day Community Celebration
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, 3229 Rodeo Road.
Description: The focus of the 2023 event is "Invest in Our Planet." Event participants will find hands-on opportunities to learn about the vital importance of green stormwater infrastructure for effective irrigation and enrichment of soil, mitigating flooding and contamination, while increasing biodiversity and shade canopy. Attendees are invited to add finishing touches to a new rain garden being created at this site, gather information from various conservation and government partners, and deepen their understanding of composting, mycorrhiza fungi and stormwater capture.
Breakfast snacks and beverages will be available at 9 a.m., followed by a presentation from Reese Baker with The Raincatcher, Inc. and the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners. Live music will be provided by the Wildcat Rock Band of El Camino Real Academy.
"Birds of Abiquiú Lake" Earth Day event
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Registration will start at 8 a.m. at Abiquiú Lake Cerrito Recreation Area Boat Ramp, Group Shelter 3.
Description: A bird-identification course hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District. Local avian experts Catherine Eagleson and Willie Picaro, of the Friends of Abiquiú Lake Group, will lead volunteer groups to count and identify various bird species in the Abiquiú Lake area. Volunteers are encouraged to bring binoculars as well as weather-appropriate clothing for spring in Northern New Mexico. The event is free.
More info: Abiquiú Lake Project Office, 505-685-4371.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Event format: Virtual.
Where: St. John's College, 1160 Camino De Cruz Blanca
Description:
•A concert by Johnnie-founded EcoSono Ensemble
- A talk by eco-philosopher Sophie Strand, "Myth and Mycelium"
- An experiential tutorial of the armillary sphere
- A golden hour campus tree walk
- Outdoor activities and demonstrations hosted by St. John's student organizations
More info: https://events.sjc.edu/event/johnnie_week_earth_day_in_santa_fe
Railyard Park Earth Day Celebration!
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Railyard Park, 740 Cerrillos Road.
Event description: Family-friendly activities, including Graze Days, kids’ nature play, live music, public art and more.
Event Contact: info@railyardsantafe.com; 505-982-3373
Earth Day 2023, Caja Del Rio
Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Meet at the La Cieneguilla Petroglyph parking lot, Highway 56, Santa Fe.
Event description: The Caja del Rio has suffered from illegal dumping, vandalism, and improper use from off-highway vehicles that leaves lasting scars. By dedicating our time, resources, and energy towards investing in our beloved New Mexico lands, we create a path forward towards a more sustainable, healthier future.
When: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Guided hiking tour led by the Rev. Andrew Black. An easy to moderate hike; dress accordingly — bring hat, sunscreen and water. 11 a.m.-noon: free lunch, provided by the Caja del Rio Coalition
Noon-2 p.m.: Cleanup effort. Shovels, heavy duty rakes and trucks are welcomed to help transport large items to the dumpster. Please inform organizers at https://cajadelrio.org/news-events/earthday/
More Info: https://cajadelrio.org/news-events/earthday/
413th Annual Cleaning of the Acequia Madre
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Location: Acequia Madre Elementary School, 700 Acequia Madre, Santa Fe.
Event description: Bring your gloves, rakes, leaf collecting tools, and anything else that might help to clear the acequia of trash, leaves, large rocks and silt.
More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1377505609770259/?ref=newsfeed