The state Department of Transportation turned to private reinforcements this week to help clean up trash-strewn Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe.
The department announced it has hired Highland Enterprises Inc. of Las Cruces to help clear a swath of the highway, from south of Santa Fe to north of Los Lunas. The Highland workers began their effort this week, company president Mark Hettinga said Thursday.
Their task seemingly is endless, like that of Sisyphus, the figure from Greek mythology who rolled a boulder up a mountain only to see it roll back down when he reached the summit.
State workers, private laborers and volunteers aim to fight man's inhumanity to land Friday as the nation observes Earth Day. Multiple projects in the Santa Fe area have been scheduled for Saturday.
Hettinga's workers this week started to tackle the 70-mile stretch of I-25, from La Bajada to Los Lunas.
The contract with Highland is for $327,576 paid out of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, the state Transportation Department said.
Spokeswoman Marisa Maez wrote in an email message two more companies, both of which are staffing agencies, will provide more cleanup laborers beginning next week. The companies are ITSQuest Professional Staffing Solutions of Roswell, which will receive $279,612, and ATA Services Inc. of Albuquerque, $324,635.
The federal money was approved by the Legislature for roadside beautification, the department reported. Rescue plan funding was designed to assist states and communities through the financial challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The state said its highway trash pickup effort was limited by the pandemic for several reasons.
It said correctional facilities, which in the past have assisted with highway cleanup, were locked down, and there were too few correctional officers available to oversee litter pickup. The transportation department also had fewer maintenance workers available and some citizens became "lackadaisical with proper litter disposal."
“We know New Mexicans and out-of-state visitors are sick of the roadside litter plaguing our state," state Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said in a news release. "I can assure you, the NMDOT shares the same sentiment. That’s why we are excited for our maintenance employees to receive support with their continued litter efforts.”
On Thursday morning, two state maintenance workers picked up trash with metal pincers near the La Cienega exit south of Santa Fe. Traffic whooshed past as Fabian Chavarria and Yuren Giovany Tena Garcia worked in the morning sun along I-25.
Garcia said they had about 20 large bags of trash in the bed of their Department of Transportation truck.
"They don't respect anything," he said of those who pitch bottles and bags out their vehicle windows.
Chavarria said the fight is never ending. "It's always a losing battle because of the wind and all the other elements."
One of the "other elements" would be people who, they said, sometimes throw bottles of urine out the window and even buckets of fecal matter due to being in too big a hurry to stop at a restroom.
Hettinga said he intended to deploy three trucks a day with about 10 to 12 workers over roughly a couple of months. He said his crews were collecting about a ton of trash per mile, with half that weight in discarded tires.
"There certainly appears to be more work out there than I can manage effectively," he said. He asked that people drive attentively because placing workers along the highway is "a little scary."
The Transportation Department said in its news release it will renew its partnership with the state Corrections Department in the summer for the second phase of the cleanup project.
The department said dropping trash on a road can bring a $300 fine in New Mexico.
A Tucson couple who identified themselves only as Rebecca and Dave said Thursday it was hard not to notice the trash. They had stopped in their silver Chevy van off I-25 at a cafe and convenience store about 25 miles south of Santa Fe.
"We observed that it was shocking to see how much trash there was," Dave said.
A little to the north, at another stopping point, items glistened in the sun. It was only up close that it was apparent the items were bottles, bags and broken glass.