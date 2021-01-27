An early-morning rollover crash on U.S. 284/85 north of Pojoaque killed three passengers Wednesday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said deputies responded around 3:40 a.m. to the scene and found the bodies of two men on the northbound shoulder and a woman in the southbound lane of travel.
"It looks like they were traveling in the same vehicle and were ejected from that vehicle," Ríos said. "They may have lost control and flipped and ejected the people traveling inside."
Ríos said the cause of the initial crash has not been determined, adding a secondary crash occurred when another vehicle collided with the vehicle that had overturned. That crash, he added, did not cause any injuries.
He said deputies cleared the scene about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Ríos said the state Office of the Medical Investigator is working to notify next of kin.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.