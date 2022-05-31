Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver doesn’t usually watch any kind of network TV.
But when she joined a group of friends at an Albuquerque brewery the other day, the TV was on, and Toulouse Oliver saw what countless other New Mexicans have been viewing for weeks: back-to-back political ads.
The incessant campaign commercials, particularly from the two best-funded candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor in next week’s primary, are contributing to an uptick in early voting as they raise awareness about the election, Toulouse Oliver said Tuesday.
“There’s just more information out there that there is an election coming up, that there is this Republican primary for governor going on,” she said. “Towards the early part of early voting, we were actually seeing more Republicans turning out than Democrats, and I think that a lot of it has to do with folks who are motivated to get out for that primary.”
Slightly more Republicans than Democrats also have used same-day voter registration.
“That is in line with what we saw in 2020 as well,” Toulouse Oliver said.
With less than a week before the election, turnout so far is at about 6 percent. More than 58,000 of the more than 1 million New Mexicans eligible to vote have already voted absentee or in person — and the number is expected to spike before the end of early voting Saturday.
Toulouse Oliver said it’s difficult to compare voting so far this year to the 2020 primary because a lot of people who normally would have voted early cast absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“What I can say is that it’s looking higher than average,” she said. “It would be really unusual to see it just totally tank in the last week because it usually skyrockets, but in terms of where we are right now compared to both the last two primary elections, it is higher.”
Toulouse Oliver, who said early voting has been smooth minus a few hiccups, is predicting total turnout for the primary election of about
50 percent.
“We generally have somewhere around 45 percent or 50 percent,” she said. “We’ll at least hit that 50 percent mark this year.”
The first weeks of early voting got off to a “tepid” start, Toulouse Oliver said.
“It seems like the tide’s really turned since early voting started,” she said. “As we get closer to elections like this, especially primaries, folks are just more aware, more engaged. The candidate mail starts hitting the mailboxes, the [campaign] commercials go on and folks are like, ‘Oh yeah, I gotta vote.’ ”
Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark encouraged voters not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots. Nearly 5,000 Santa Fe County residents have voted early so far.
“We would like to see more voting, so we want people not to wait until the last minute,” she said. “We don’t want to see lines on Election Day. ... We like when people vote early because it means you’ve locked in your vote, and it means that there will be no wait.”
Clark said only a fraction of people in the county requested an absentee ballot compared with the 2020 primary when some 40,000 voters requested one.
“The clerk’s office became overwhelmed because it was like 100 times what they’re used to getting,” she said. “But this election cycle, I think we only have 3,116 ballots that are out for absentee, so that’s pretty manageable.”
But only about a third have been returned, Clark said, adding voters probably shouldn’t send it back in the mail anymore.
Absentee ballots can be handed in at a polling location or a dropbox, Toulouse Oliver said.
“We’re already kind of past the recommended window from [the U.S. Postal Service] to mail it,” she said, adding the postal service will “go to hell and high water” to return absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day, “but it’s just not a 100 percent guarantee.”
While Thursday is the last day to request an absentee ballot, Clark recommended voters take advantage of early voting in person instead.
“It’s very, very easy to vote in New Mexico,” Clark said. “We need to keep saying that because I think people hear a lot of misinformation about voting or that voting is not easy or that there’s something wrong with our voting system. But we have paper ballots. We have automatic recounts. We have a canvassing system. When you go to vote, your vote will count.”
The misinformation prompted Toulouse Oliver to launch a new “Rumor vs. Reality” portal Tuesday on the Secretary of State’s website — sos.state.nm.us — to provide accurate information about voting and elections in New Mexico. A lot of the misinformation stems from what she called the “Big Lie rhetoric” from former President Donald Trump, who has falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, despite evidence to the contrary.