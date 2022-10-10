New Mexico voters who have already made up their minds in the Nov. 8 midterm election can head to the polls Tuesday, which marks the start of early, in-person voting.
Voters, who will be considering a slew of races and a constitutional amendment, may vote in person at their local county clerk’s office.
Tuesday also marks the first day absentee ballots can be mailed to voters who already applied for one. Go to NMVote.org to request an absentee ballot.
"I join thousands of New Mexicans eager to make their voices heard this election year as early voting and vote-by-mail officially begins Tuesday," Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in a statement.
Voters may request an absentee ballot from their county clerk or the Secretary of State's Office through Nov. 3.
But Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine E. Clark, who has received just over 8,000 requests for absentee ballots so far, urged voters to request them sooner.
"If you are planning on requesting an absentee ballot, I would say, 'Do that now,' " she said, adding the U.S. Postal Service estimates it takes about seven days for an absentee ballot to reach a voter and another seven days for it to reach an election office in the mail.
"If you're planning on mailing your ballot back, you would have had to to request it by" Oct. 25, she said. "Of course, you could always drop your absentee ballot at any polling location that's open or any one of our permanent drop boxes."
Expanded early voting begins Oct. 22 statewide.
"There's going to be several locations around the county," Clark said.