New Mexico voters who have already made up their minds in the Nov. 8 midterm election can head to the polls Tuesday, which marks the start of early, in-person voting.

Voters, who will be considering a slew of races and a constitutional amendment, may vote in person at their local county clerk’s office.

Tuesday also marks the first day absentee ballots can be mailed to voters who already applied for one. Go to NMVote.org to request an absentee ballot.

